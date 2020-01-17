Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures

Saturday, 18th January 2020
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated


Saturday Division 1

Castlepollard Celtic v Grange Utd - Mergon Park - Midland

Gallen Utd v Longford Town Cruisers - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - Offaly

Moydow FC v Longford Athletic - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland

Gaels Utd v Longford Wanderers - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland

Colmcille Celtic v Ballymahon AFC - The Rock, Aughnacliffe - Midland

UCL Harps v Mullingar Town - Lough Gowna, Dernaferst - Midland

 

LFA Youths Cup 2nd Round

Hanover Harps v Edenderry Town - Carlow – Local - 2.15pm

 

Under 17 Preliminary Division

Mucklagh v Birr Town - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly

Temple Villa v Mullingar Ath A - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland

 

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Clara Town v East Galway Utd - Stanley O'Hara Park Clara - Midland

Emo Celtic v Willow Park - Community Centre Emo - Offaly

Raherney Utd v Tullamore Town - Higginstown Raharney - Midland

 

Sunday, 19th January 2020
*Kick off at 11am unless stated


John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Mullingar Town v Rosenallis A - Dalton Park, Mullingar - Midland


Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round

Willow Park v Banagher Utd - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - Offaly

 

Combined Counties Shield 1st Round

Kinnegad Juniors v Clonmore Utd - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland

 

Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round 

 St. Aengus v Abbeyleix Athletic -Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly

 Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland

 Cloneygowan Celtic v Stradbally Town B - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly 

 Newcastle Athletic v Derry Rovers B - Wanderers Park, Strokestown Road, Longford - Midland


Senior Division

Clara Town v Derry Rovers A - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara - Offaly

Monksland Utd v Ballinahown A - Cushla Park, Athlone – Midland

Birr Town A v Tullamore Town - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly

Paddy Cotter Cup Willow Park

Idle Walsh Island Shamrocks


Division 1

Stradbally Town A v Mountmellick Utd - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly

Towerhill Rovers v Highfield Utd - Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly

Combined Counties Cup Mullingar Town, Rosenallis A 

Idle Clonaslee Utd, Gentex


Division 2

Melville FC v BBC Utd; Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland

Moate Celtic v Temple Villa; Community College, Moate - Offaly

Portlaoise v Coolraine; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise - Offaly

Paddy Cotter Cup Banagher Utd 

Idle St. Carthages Athletic


Division 3A

Mountmellick Celtic v Killeigh - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly

Idle Rosenallis B, Midlands Celtic, Maryborough 

All other teams in Combined Counties Shield


Division 3B

East Galway v Birr Town B - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Offaly

St. Cormacs Athletic v Riverside FC - Cultree Park, Broughal Road, Kilcormac - Offaly

All other teams in Combined Counties Shield

Women’s Division

*Kick off 2pm unless stated

Bealnamulla v Birr Town - Bealnamulla, Athlone – Midland

Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Athletic - Conor Davis Park - Midland

Killeigh v Kinnegad Juniors - Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly

Idle Willow Park