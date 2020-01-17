Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures
Saturday, 18th January 2020
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday Division 1
Castlepollard Celtic v Grange Utd - Mergon Park - Midland
Gallen Utd v Longford Town Cruisers - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - Offaly
Moydow FC v Longford Athletic - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland
Gaels Utd v Longford Wanderers - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland
Colmcille Celtic v Ballymahon AFC - The Rock, Aughnacliffe - Midland
UCL Harps v Mullingar Town - Lough Gowna, Dernaferst - Midland
LFA Youths Cup 2nd Round
Hanover Harps v Edenderry Town - Carlow – Local - 2.15pm
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Mucklagh v Birr Town - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly
Temple Villa v Mullingar Ath A - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Clara Town v East Galway Utd - Stanley O'Hara Park Clara - Midland
Emo Celtic v Willow Park - Community Centre Emo - Offaly
Raherney Utd v Tullamore Town - Higginstown Raharney - Midland
Sunday, 19th January 2020
*Kick off at 11am unless stated
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Mullingar Town v Rosenallis A - Dalton Park, Mullingar - Midland
Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round
Willow Park v Banagher Utd - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - Offaly
Combined Counties Shield 1st Round
Kinnegad Juniors v Clonmore Utd - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland
Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round
St. Aengus v Abbeyleix Athletic -Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly
Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland
Cloneygowan Celtic v Stradbally Town B - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly
Newcastle Athletic v Derry Rovers B - Wanderers Park, Strokestown Road, Longford - Midland
Senior Division
Clara Town v Derry Rovers A - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara - Offaly
Monksland Utd v Ballinahown A - Cushla Park, Athlone – Midland
Birr Town A v Tullamore Town - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly
Paddy Cotter Cup Willow Park
Idle Walsh Island Shamrocks
Division 1
Stradbally Town A v Mountmellick Utd - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly
Towerhill Rovers v Highfield Utd - Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly
Combined Counties Cup Mullingar Town, Rosenallis A
Idle Clonaslee Utd, Gentex
Division 2
Melville FC v BBC Utd; Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland
Moate Celtic v Temple Villa; Community College, Moate - Offaly
Portlaoise v Coolraine; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise - Offaly
Paddy Cotter Cup Banagher Utd
Idle St. Carthages Athletic
Division 3A
Mountmellick Celtic v Killeigh - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly
Idle Rosenallis B, Midlands Celtic, Maryborough
All other teams in Combined Counties Shield
Division 3B
East Galway v Birr Town B - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Offaly
St. Cormacs Athletic v Riverside FC - Cultree Park, Broughal Road, Kilcormac - Offaly
All other teams in Combined Counties Shield
Women’s Division
*Kick off 2pm unless stated
Bealnamulla v Birr Town - Bealnamulla, Athlone – Midland
Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Athletic - Conor Davis Park - Midland
Killeigh v Kinnegad Juniors - Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly
Idle Willow Park
