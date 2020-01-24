Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures
Friday, 24th January 2020
*Kick-off at 8pm unless stated
Division 3A
Derry Rovers B v Cloneygowan Celtic - Brian’s Park, School Lane – Offaly
Saturday, 25th January 2020
*Kick-off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday Division 1
Longford Ath v Longford Wanderers – The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland
Castlepollard Celtic v Mullingar Town B – Mergon Park - Midland
Ballymahon v Colmcille Celtic – Tara Park - Midland
Grange Utd v Longford Town Cruisers – Grange Community Pitch - Midland
Gallen Utd v Moydow FC – Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - Offaly
Gaels Utd v UCL Harps – The Hill, Drumlish – Midland
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Mullingar Ath A v Mucklagh - Gainstown Mullingar – Midland
Under 17 Premier Division
Willow Park v Monksland Utd - Willow Park, Athlone – Midland
Under 17 Division 1
East Galway Utd v Portlaoise AFC - Kiltormer Galway – Offaly
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Mullingar Ath B v East Galway Utd - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland
Emo Celtic v Abbeyleix Ath - Community Centre Emo - Offaly
Edenderry Town v Clara Town - Fr Paul Park Edenderry - Offaly
Tullamore Town v Willow Park - Leah Victoria Park Tullamore - Offaly
Sunday, 26th January 2020
*Kick-off at 11am unless stated
Michael Dolan Division 1 Cup 1st Round
Mullingar Town v Stradbally Town - Dalton Park, Mullingar - Midland
Towerhill Rovers v Mountmellick Utd - Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly
Rosenallis A v Clonaslee Utd - The Grove, Rosenallis – Offaly
Gentex v Highfield Utd - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland
Senior Division
Ballinahown A v Walsh Island Shamrocks - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland
Birr Town A v Derry Rovers A - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly
Willow Park v Tullamore Town - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - Offaly
Monksland Utd v Clara Town - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland
Division 2
Banagher Utd v Portlaoise - Middle Road, Banagher - Offaly
Temple Villa v BBC Utd - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple - Midland
St. Carthages Athletic v Moate Celtic - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Offaly
Coolraine v Melville FC - Durrow, Tullamore - Offaly
Division 3A
Mountmellick Celtic v Abbeyleix Athletic - Conor Davis Park - Offaly
Killeigh v Rosenallis B - Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly
Stradbally Town B v Maryborough FC - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly
Midlands Celtic v St. Aengus - All Weather Pitch, Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly
Division 3B
Raharney Utd v Ballinahown B - Higginstown, Raharney - Midland
East Galway v Birr Town B - Attiker, Kiltormer. Co. Galway - Midland
Kinnegad Juniors v Riverside FC - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad – Midland
St. Cormacs Athletic v Clonmore Utd - Cultree Park, Broughal Road, Kilcormac - Offaly
Women’s Division
*Kick-off 2pm unless stated
Birr Town v Killeigh - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr – Offaly
Mountmellick Utd v Kinnegad Juniors - Conor Davis Park - Offaly
Willow Park v Mullingar Athletic - DPD Park – Midland
Idle Bealnamulla
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on