Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures

Friday, 24th January 2020

*Kick-off at 8pm unless stated 

Division 3A 

Derry Rovers B v Cloneygowan Celtic - Brian’s Park, School Lane – Offaly 

 

Saturday, 25th January 2020

*Kick-off at 2pm unless stated 

Saturday Division 1 

Longford Ath v Longford Wanderers – The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland 

Castlepollard Celtic v Mullingar Town B – Mergon Park - Midland 

Ballymahon v Colmcille Celtic – Tara Park - Midland 

Grange Utd v Longford Town Cruisers – Grange Community Pitch - Midland 

Gallen Utd v Moydow FC – Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - Offaly 

Gaels Utd v UCL Harps – The Hill, Drumlish – Midland 

Under 17 Preliminary Division 

Mullingar Ath A v Mucklagh - Gainstown Mullingar – Midland 

Under 17 Premier Division 

Willow Park v Monksland Utd - Willow Park, Athlone – Midland 

Under 17 Division 1 

East Galway Utd v Portlaoise AFC - Kiltormer Galway – Offaly 

Under 19 Preliminary Division 

Mullingar Ath B v East Galway Utd - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland 

Emo Celtic v Abbeyleix Ath - Community Centre Emo - Offaly 

Edenderry Town v Clara Town - Fr Paul Park Edenderry - Offaly 

Tullamore Town v Willow Park - Leah Victoria Park Tullamore - Offaly 

 

Sunday, 26th January 2020

*Kick-off at 11am unless stated 

Michael Dolan Division 1 Cup 1st Round 

Mullingar Town v Stradbally Town - Dalton Park, Mullingar - Midland 

Towerhill Rovers v Mountmellick Utd - Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly 

Rosenallis A v Clonaslee Utd - The Grove, Rosenallis – Offaly 

Gentex v Highfield Utd - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland 

Senior Division 

Ballinahown A v Walsh Island Shamrocks - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland 

Birr Town A v Derry Rovers A - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly 

Willow Park v Tullamore Town - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - Offaly 

Monksland Utd v Clara Town - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland 

Division 2 

Banagher Utd v Portlaoise - Middle Road, Banagher - Offaly 

Temple Villa v BBC Utd - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple - Midland 

St. Carthages Athletic v Moate Celtic - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Offaly 

Coolraine v Melville FC - Durrow, Tullamore - Offaly 

Division 3A 

Mountmellick Celtic v Abbeyleix Athletic - Conor Davis Park - Offaly 

Killeigh v Rosenallis B - Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly 

Stradbally Town B v Maryborough FC - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly 

Midlands Celtic v St. Aengus - All Weather Pitch, Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly 

Division 3B 

Raharney Utd v Ballinahown B - Higginstown, Raharney - Midland 

East Galway v Birr Town B - Attiker, Kiltormer. Co. Galway - Midland 

Kinnegad Juniors v Riverside FC - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad – Midland 

St. Cormacs Athletic v Clonmore Utd - Cultree Park, Broughal Road, Kilcormac - Offaly 

Women’s Division

*Kick-off 2pm unless stated

Birr Town v Killeigh - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr – Offaly 

Mountmellick Utd v Kinnegad Juniors - Conor Davis Park - Offaly 

Willow Park v Mullingar Athletic - DPD Park – Midland 

Idle Bealnamulla