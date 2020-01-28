Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL Results
Friday, 24th January 2020
Division 3A
Derry Rovers B 4 Cloneygowan Celtic 2
Saturday, 25th January 2020
Michael Dolan Division 1 Cup 1st Round
Longford Athletic 5 Longford Wanderers 3
Ballymahon 3 Colmcille Celtic 2
Gallen Utd 2 Moydow FC 3
Gaels Utd 3 UCL Harps 1
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Mullingar Ath A 3 Mucklagh 0
Under 17 Premier Division
Willow Park 3 Monksland Utd 0
Under 17 Division 1
East Galway Utd 1 Portlaoise AFC 2
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Emo Celtic 0 Abbeyleix Athletic 0
Edenderry Town 3 Clara Town 1
Tullamore Town 5 Willow Park 4
Sunday, 26th January 2020
Michael Dolan Division 1 Cup 1st Round
Mullingar Town 3 Stradbally Town 0
Towerhill Rovers 3 Mountmellick Utd 1
Gentex 1 Highfield Utd 3
Senior Division
Ballinahown A 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1
Birr Town A 6 Derry Rovers A 3
Willow Park 4 Tullamore Town 4
Division 2
Banagher Utd 2 Portlaoise 1
Temple Villa 1 BBC Utd 2
St. Carthage’s Athletic 1 Moate Celtic 2
Coolraine 2 Melville FC 1
Division 3A
Mountmellick Celtic 1 Abbeyleix Athletic 2
Stradbally Town B 2 Maryborough FC 1
Midlands Celtic 1 St. Aengus 1
Division 3B
Raharney Utd 3 Ballinahown B 2
East Galway 1 Birr Town B 0
Kinnegad Juniors 6 Riverside FC 3
St. Cormac’s Athletic 4 Clonmore Utd 1
Women’s Division
Birr Town 1 Killeigh 3
Mountmellick Utd 6 Kinnegad Juniors 0
Willow Park 0 Mullingar Athletic 3
