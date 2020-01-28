Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

All the weekend's CCFL Results

Friday, 24th January 2020 

 

Division 3A 

Derry Rovers B 4 Cloneygowan Celtic 2 

 

Saturday, 25th January 2020 

 

Michael Dolan Division 1 Cup 1st Round 

Longford Athletic 5 Longford Wanderers 3 

Ballymahon 3 Colmcille Celtic 2 

Gallen Utd 2 Moydow FC 3 

Gaels Utd 3 UCL Harps 1 

Under 17 Preliminary Division 

Mullingar Ath A 3 Mucklagh 0 

Under 17 Premier Division 

Willow Park 3 Monksland Utd 0 

Under 17 Division 1 

East Galway Utd 1 Portlaoise AFC 2 

Under 19 Preliminary Division 

Emo Celtic 0 Abbeyleix Athletic 0 

Edenderry Town 3 Clara Town 1 

Tullamore Town 5 Willow Park 4 

 

Sunday, 26th January 2020 

 

Michael Dolan Division 1 Cup 1st Round 

Mullingar Town 3 Stradbally Town 0 

Towerhill Rovers 3 Mountmellick Utd 1 

Gentex 1 Highfield Utd 3 

Senior Division 

Ballinahown A 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 

Birr Town A 6 Derry Rovers A 3 

Willow Park 4 Tullamore Town 4 

Division 2 

Banagher Utd 2 Portlaoise 1 

Temple Villa 1 BBC Utd 2 

St. Carthage’s Athletic 1 Moate Celtic 2 

Coolraine 2 Melville FC 1 

Division 3A 

Mountmellick Celtic 1 Abbeyleix Athletic 2 

Stradbally Town B 2 Maryborough FC 1 

Midlands Celtic 1 St. Aengus 1 

Division 3B 

Raharney Utd 3 Ballinahown B 2 

East Galway 1 Birr Town B 0 

Kinnegad Juniors 6 Riverside FC 3 

St. Cormac’s Athletic 4 Clonmore Utd 1 

Women’s Division 

Birr Town 1 Killeigh 3 

Mountmellick Utd 6 Kinnegad Juniors 0 

Willow Park 0 Mullingar Athletic 3 