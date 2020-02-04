Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL results
Friday 31st January 2020
Women’s Division
Mullingar Athletic 4 Mountmellick Utd 2
Saturday, 1st February 2020
Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round
Tullamore Town 1 Stradbally Town A 3
Division 1 Saturday Cup Quarter-Finals
Ballymahon AFC 6 Longford Wanderers 1
Gallen Utd 4 Colmcille Celtic 3
Division 1 Saturday
Gaels Utd 6 Longford Town Cruisers 0
Moydow FC 3 Castlepollard Celtic 1
LFA Under 19 Cup 2nd Round
Freebooters 5 Edenderry Town 1
Under 17 Premier Division
Monksland Utd 2 Mullingar Ath A 3
Under 17 Division 1
Mullingar Ath C 2 Mullingar Ath B 2
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Abbeyleix Athletic 1 East Galway Utd 1
Raharney Utd 0 Tullamore Town 4
Sunday, 2nd February 2020
Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round
Willow Park 4 Banagher Utd 1
Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round
Portlaoise 2 Highfield Utd 4
Ballinahown A 0 Birr Town A 4
Moate Celtic 0 Mullingar Town 6
Mountmellick Utd 2 Gentex 1
Rosenallis A 0 Derry Rovers A 3
Combined Counties Shield 1st Round
Clonmore Utd 0 Kinnegad Juniors 4
Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round
Abbeyleix Athletic 3 St. Aengus 0
Stradbally Town B 2 Cloneygowan Celtic 1
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 4 Clonaslee Utd 0
Division 3A
Killeigh 3 Rosenallis B 2
Division 3B
Newcastle Athletic 3 East Galway 5
Birr Town B 3 Riverside FC 0
