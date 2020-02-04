Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL results

Friday 31st January 2020

Women’s Division

Mullingar Athletic 4 Mountmellick Utd 2

 

Saturday, 1st February 2020

Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round

Tullamore Town 1 Stradbally Town A 3

Division 1 Saturday Cup Quarter-Finals

Ballymahon AFC 6 Longford Wanderers 1

Gallen Utd 4 Colmcille Celtic 3

Division 1 Saturday

Gaels Utd 6 Longford Town Cruisers 0

Moydow FC 3 Castlepollard Celtic 1

LFA Under 19 Cup 2nd Round

Freebooters 5 Edenderry Town 1

Under 17 Premier Division

Monksland Utd 2 Mullingar Ath A 3

Under 17 Division 1

Mullingar Ath C 2 Mullingar Ath B 2

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Abbeyleix Athletic 1 East Galway Utd 1

Raharney Utd 0 Tullamore Town 4

 

Sunday, 2nd February 2020

Paddy Cotter Cup 1st Round

Willow Park 4 Banagher Utd 1

Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round

Portlaoise 2 Highfield Utd 4

Ballinahown A 0 Birr Town A 4

Moate Celtic 0 Mullingar Town 6

Mountmellick Utd 2 Gentex 1

Rosenallis A 0 Derry Rovers A 3

Combined Counties Shield 1st Round 

Clonmore Utd 0 Kinnegad Juniors 4

Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round 

Abbeyleix Athletic 3 St. Aengus 0

Stradbally Town B 2 Cloneygowan Celtic 1

Division 1  

Towerhill Rovers 4 Clonaslee Utd 0

Division 3A

Killeigh 3 Rosenallis B 2

Division 3B

Newcastle Athletic 3 East Galway 5

Birr Town B 3 Riverside FC 0