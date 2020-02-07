Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures
Friday 7th February 2020
*Kick off at 8pm unless stated
Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round
Derry Rovers B v Newcastle Athletic - Brians Park, School Lane, Edenderry - Offaly
Women’s Division
Bealnamulla v Mullingar Athletic - Bealnamulla, Athlone – Midland - 8:50pm
Saturday, 8th February 2020
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round
Castlepollard Celtic v BBC Utd - Mergon Park - Midland
Tullamore Town v UCL Harps - Leah Victoria Park, - Offaly 7.00pm
Bye Raharney Utd
Division 1 Saturday
Ballymahon AFC v Longford Town Cruisers - Tara Park - Midland
Mullingar Town v Grange Utd - Dalton Park – Offaly x3
Gaels Utd v Longford Athletic - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland
Moydow FC v Gallen Utd - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland
Combined Counties Cup Castlepollard, UCL Harps, Longford Wanderers, Colmcille
Under 17 Division 1
Portlaoise v Mullingar Ath C - Rossleighan Park Portlaoise - Offaly
Mullingar Ath B v East Galway Utd - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Tullamore Town v Clara Town - Leah Victoria Park Tullamore - Offaly
Willow Park v Edenderry Town – DPD Park - Midland
Under 19 Premier Division
Emo Celtic v Mullingar Ath A - Emo Community Centre - Offaly
Under 19 Division 1
Mullingar Ath B v Raharney Utd - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland
East Galway Utd v Abbeyleix Ath - Kiltormer Galway - Offaly
Sunday, 9th February 2020
*Kick off at 11am unless stated
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Rosenallis A v Mullingar Town - The Grove, Rosenallis - Offaly
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round
Highfield Utd v Colmcille Celtic - Burkes Hill, Birr – Midland - 12.00pm
Ballinahown A v Mountmellick Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland
Walsh Island Shamrocks v Derry Rovers A - Carty Park, Walsh Island - Offaly
East Galway v Gentex - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Midland
Melville FC v Willow Park - Sarsfield Park, Athlone – Midland
Birr Town A v Stradbally Town A - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly
Monksland Utd v Portlaoise - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland
Clonaslee Utd v St. Carthages Athletic - Community Centre, Clonaslee - Offaly
Clara Town v Banagher Utd - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara - Midland
Senior Division
All Teams in Combined Counties Cup
Division 1
All teams in Combined Counties Cup
Idle Towerhill Rovers
Division 2
Coolraine v Temple Villa - Durrow, Tullamore - Offaly
Idle Moate Celtic
All other teams in the Combined Counties Cup
Division 3A
Cloneygowan Celtic v Killeigh - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly
Abbeyleix Athletic v Maryborough FC - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix - Offaly
Mountmellick Celtic v Midlands Celtic - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road - Offaly
Combined Counties Shield Derry Rovers B
Idle Stradbally Town B, St. Aengus Rosenallis B,
Division 3B
Kinnegad Juniors v St. Cormacs Athletic - Lagan Park - Midland
Clonmore Utd v Riverside FC - Leabeg, Leamore,Boora - Midland
Combined Counties Shield Newcastle Athletic
Combined Counties Cup East Galway
Idle Ballinahown B, Birr Town B, Raharney Utd
Women’s Division
*Kick off 2pm unless stated
Mountmellick Utd v Killeigh - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland
Idle Willow Park
