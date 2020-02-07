Soccer

All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Friday 7th February 2020

*Kick off at 8pm unless stated

Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round 

Derry Rovers B v Newcastle Athletic - Brians Park, School Lane, Edenderry - Offaly

Women’s Division 

Bealnamulla v Mullingar Athletic - Bealnamulla, Athlone – Midland - 8:50pm

 

Saturday, 8th February 2020

*Kick off at 2pm unless stated


John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round

Castlepollard Celtic v BBC Utd - Mergon Park - Midland

Tullamore Town v UCL Harps - Leah Victoria Park, - Offaly 7.00pm

Bye Raharney Utd

Division 1 Saturday

Ballymahon AFC v Longford Town Cruisers - Tara Park - Midland

Mullingar Town v Grange Utd - Dalton Park – Offaly x3

Gaels Utd v Longford Athletic - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland

Moydow FC v Gallen Utd - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland

Combined Counties Cup Castlepollard, UCL Harps, Longford Wanderers, Colmcille

Under 17 Division 1

Portlaoise v Mullingar Ath C - Rossleighan Park Portlaoise - Offaly

Mullingar Ath B v East Galway Utd - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland

Under 19 Preliminary Division

Tullamore Town v Clara Town - Leah Victoria Park Tullamore - Offaly

Willow Park v Edenderry Town – DPD Park - Midland

Under 19 Premier Division

Emo Celtic v Mullingar Ath A - Emo Community Centre - Offaly

Under 19 Division 1

Mullingar Ath B v Raharney Utd - Gainstown Mullingar - Midland

East Galway Utd v Abbeyleix Ath - Kiltormer Galway - Offaly

 

Sunday, 9th February 2020

*Kick off at 11am unless stated

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round

Rosenallis A v Mullingar Town - The Grove, Rosenallis - Offaly

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round

Highfield Utd v Colmcille Celtic - Burkes Hill, Birr – Midland - 12.00pm

Ballinahown A v Mountmellick Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland

Walsh Island Shamrocks v Derry Rovers A - Carty Park, Walsh Island - Offaly

East Galway v Gentex - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Midland

Melville FC v Willow Park - Sarsfield Park, Athlone – Midland

Birr Town A v Stradbally Town A - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly

Monksland Utd v Portlaoise - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland

Clonaslee Utd v St. Carthages Athletic - Community Centre, Clonaslee - Offaly

Clara Town v Banagher Utd - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara - Midland

Senior Division

All Teams in Combined Counties Cup


Division 1  

All teams in Combined Counties Cup

Idle Towerhill Rovers


Division 2

Coolraine v Temple Villa - Durrow, Tullamore - Offaly

Idle Moate Celtic

All other teams in the Combined Counties Cup


Division 3A

Cloneygowan Celtic v Killeigh - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly

Abbeyleix Athletic v Maryborough FC - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix - Offaly

Mountmellick Celtic v Midlands Celtic - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road - Offaly

Combined Counties Shield Derry Rovers B

Idle Stradbally Town B, St. Aengus Rosenallis B, 

Division 3B

Kinnegad Juniors v St. Cormacs Athletic - Lagan Park - Midland

Clonmore Utd v Riverside FC - Leabeg, Leamore,Boora - Midland

Combined Counties Shield Newcastle Athletic

Combined Counties Cup East Galway

Idle Ballinahown B, Birr Town B, Raharney Utd

Women’s Division

*Kick off 2pm unless stated

Mountmellick Utd v Killeigh - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly

Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland

Idle Willow Park