All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures

Friday 14th February 2020

*Kick off at 8pm unless stated 

Division 3A

Derry Rovers B v Abbeyleix Athletic - Brians Park, School Lane, Edenderry - Midland 

 

Saturday, 15th February 2020

*Kick off at 2pm unless stated 

Division 1 Saturday Cup Quarter- Final 

Longford Athletic v UCL Harps - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland 

Division 1 Saturday 

Mullingar Town v Castlepollard Celtic - Dalton Park - Offaly 

Ballymahon AFC v Moydow FC - Tara Park - Midland 

Gallen Utd v Colmcille Celtic - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - Offaly 

Grange Utd v Gaels Utd - Grange Community Pitch - Midland 

Idle Longford Town Cruisers 

Under 17 Premier Division 

Willow Park v Mullingar Ath A - Willow Park Athlone - Midland 

Mucklagh v Monksland Utd - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly 

Under 17 Division 1 

Birr Town v East Galway Utd - Frank O'Connell Park Birr - Offaly 

Temple Villa v Mullingar Ath B - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland 

Under 19 Preliminary Division 

East Galway Utd v Willow Park - Lorrah - Midland 

Under 19 Premier Division 

Edenderry Town v Emo Celtic - Fr Paul Park Edenderry - Offaly 

Under 19 Division 1 

Clara Town v Mullingar Town B - Stanley O'Hara Park - Offaly 

 

Sunday, 16th February 2020

*Kick off at 11am unless stated 

Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round 

Monksland Utd v Willow Park - Cushla Park, Athlone – Midland 

BBC Utd v Coolraine - Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn - Offaly 

Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round 

Kinnegad Juniors v Riverside FC - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland 

Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd B - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland 

Senior Division 

Birr Town A v Tullamore Town - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly 

Clara Town v Derry Rovers A - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara - Midland 

Paddy Cotter Cup

Monksland Utd, Willow Park 

Idle Ballinahown A, Walsh Island Shamrocks 

Division 1 

Gentex v Towerhill Rovers - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland 

Stradbally Town A v Mullingar Town - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly 

Mountmellick Utd v Rosenallis A - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly 

Clonaslee Utd v Highfield Utd - Community Centre, Clonaslee - Offaly 

Division 2 

St. Carthages Athletic v Temple Villa - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Offaly 

Moate Celtic v Portlaoise - Community College,Moate - Midland 

Banagher Utd v Melville FC - Middle Road, Banagher - Midland 

Paddy Cotter Cup

BBC Utd, Coolraine 

Division 3A 

St. Aengus v Mountmellick Celtic- Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly 

Cloneygowan Celtic v Maryborough FC - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly 

Rosenallis B v Midlands Celtic - The Grove, Rosenallis - Midland 

Killeigh v Stradbally Town B - Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly 

Division 3B 

Newcastle Athletic v Birr Town B - Wanderers Park, Strokestown Road - Midland 

East Galway v St. Cormacs Athletic - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Midland 

Combined Counties Shield

Kinnegad Juniors, Riverside FC, Ballinahown B, Raharney Utd 

Idle Clonmore Utd 

Women’s Division

*Kick off 2pm unless stated

Killeigh v Mullingar Athletic – Derrybeg, Killeigh – Offaly 

Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland 

Mountmellick Utd v Bealnamulla - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly 

Idle Willow Park 