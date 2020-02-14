Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures
Friday 14th February 2020
*Kick off at 8pm unless stated
Division 3A
Derry Rovers B v Abbeyleix Athletic - Brians Park, School Lane, Edenderry - Midland
Saturday, 15th February 2020
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated
Division 1 Saturday Cup Quarter- Final
Longford Athletic v UCL Harps - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland
Division 1 Saturday
Mullingar Town v Castlepollard Celtic - Dalton Park - Offaly
Ballymahon AFC v Moydow FC - Tara Park - Midland
Gallen Utd v Colmcille Celtic - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - Offaly
Grange Utd v Gaels Utd - Grange Community Pitch - Midland
Idle Longford Town Cruisers
Under 17 Premier Division
Willow Park v Mullingar Ath A - Willow Park Athlone - Midland
Mucklagh v Monksland Utd - Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly
Under 17 Division 1
Birr Town v East Galway Utd - Frank O'Connell Park Birr - Offaly
Temple Villa v Mullingar Ath B - TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - Midland
Under 19 Preliminary Division
East Galway Utd v Willow Park - Lorrah - Midland
Under 19 Premier Division
Edenderry Town v Emo Celtic - Fr Paul Park Edenderry - Offaly
Under 19 Division 1
Clara Town v Mullingar Town B - Stanley O'Hara Park - Offaly
Sunday, 16th February 2020
*Kick off at 11am unless stated
Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round
Monksland Utd v Willow Park - Cushla Park, Athlone – Midland
BBC Utd v Coolraine - Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn - Offaly
Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round
Kinnegad Juniors v Riverside FC - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland
Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd B - Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland
Senior Division
Birr Town A v Tullamore Town - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly
Clara Town v Derry Rovers A - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara - Midland
Paddy Cotter Cup
Monksland Utd, Willow Park
Idle Ballinahown A, Walsh Island Shamrocks
Division 1
Gentex v Towerhill Rovers - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland
Stradbally Town A v Mullingar Town - The Lawn, Stradbally - Offaly
Mountmellick Utd v Rosenallis A - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly
Clonaslee Utd v Highfield Utd - Community Centre, Clonaslee - Offaly
Division 2
St. Carthages Athletic v Temple Villa - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - Offaly
Moate Celtic v Portlaoise - Community College,Moate - Midland
Banagher Utd v Melville FC - Middle Road, Banagher - Midland
Paddy Cotter Cup
BBC Utd, Coolraine
Division 3A
St. Aengus v Mountmellick Celtic- Derrycanton, Mountrath - Offaly
Cloneygowan Celtic v Maryborough FC - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly
Rosenallis B v Midlands Celtic - The Grove, Rosenallis - Midland
Killeigh v Stradbally Town B - Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly
Division 3B
Newcastle Athletic v Birr Town B - Wanderers Park, Strokestown Road - Midland
East Galway v St. Cormacs Athletic - Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - Midland
Combined Counties Shield
Kinnegad Juniors, Riverside FC, Ballinahown B, Raharney Utd
Idle Clonmore Utd
Women’s Division
*Kick off 2pm unless stated
Killeigh v Mullingar Athletic – Derrybeg, Killeigh – Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad - Midland
Mountmellick Utd v Bealnamulla - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - Offaly
Idle Willow Park
