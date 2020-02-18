Soccer

All this week's CCFL soccer fixtures

Saturday, 22nd February 2020 

*Kick off at 2pm unless stated

 

Saturday Division Cup 

Longford Athletic v UCL Harps - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland 

Division 1 Saturday 

Mullingar Town v Gallen Utd - Dalton Park - Offaly 

Ballymahon AFC v Moydow FC - Tara Park - Midland 

Grange Utd v Gaels Utd - Grange Community Pitch - Offaly 

Under 17 Premier Division 

Willow Park v Mucklagh - Willow Park Athlone - Midland 

Under 17 Division 1 

Portlaoise v Temple Villa - Rossleighan Park Portlaoise - Offaly 

Under 19 Preliminary Division 

East Galway Utd v Edenderry Town -Lorrah - Midland 

Emo Celtic v Willow Park - Community Centre Emo - Offaly 

Under 19 Division 1 

Clara Town v Mullingar Town B - Stanley O'Hara Park - Midland 

 

Sunday, 23rd February 2020

*Kick off at 11am unless stated 

 

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round 

Rosenallis A v Mullingar Town - The Grove, Rosenallis - Offaly 

John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round 

BBC Utd v Castlepollard Celtic - Flanagan Park - Rere Broadford Inn, Broadford - Offaly 

Highfield Utd v Colmcille Celtic - Burkes Hill, Birr – Midland – 12pm 

Ballinahown A v Mountmellick Utd – Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland 

Walsh Island Shamrocks v Derry Rovers A - Carty Park, Walsh Island - Midland 

Gentex v East Galway - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland 

Melville FC v Willow Park - Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland 

Birr Town A v Stradbally Town A - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly 

Monksland Utd v Portlaoise - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland 

Clonaslee Utd v St. Carthages Athletic - Community Centre, Clonaslee - Offaly 

Clara Town v Banagher Utd - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky. Clara - Offaly 

Killeigh v Towerhill Rovers – Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly 

Senior Division 

All other teams in the Combined Counties Cup 

Idle Tullamore Town 

Division 1 

All teams in the Combined Counties Cup 

Division 2 

Temple Villa v Moate Celtic - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple - Midland 

All other teams in the Combined Counties Cup 

Idle Coolraine 

Division 3A 

Cloneygowan Celtic v Derry Rovers A - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly 

Abbeyleix Athletic v St. Aengus - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix - Offaly 

Mountmellick Celtic v Maryborough FC - Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick - Offaly 

Midlands Celtic v Rosenallis B - Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly 

Combined Counties Cup Killeigh 

Idle Stradbally Town B 

Division 3B 

St. Cormacs Athletic v Ballinahown B - Cultree Park, Broughal Road - Midland 

Clonmore Utd v Riverside FC - Leabeg Leamore, Boora - Midland 

Raharney Utd v Kinnegad Juniors – Highinstown, Raharney - Midland 

Combined Counties Cup East Galway 

Idle Birr Town B, Newcastle Athletic 

Women’s Division

*Kick off 2pm unless stated

Killeigh v Willow Park – Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly 

Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road - Midland 

Mountmellick Utd v Bealnamulla - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road - Offaly 

Idle Mullingar Athletic 