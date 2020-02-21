Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures
Saturday, 22nd February 2020
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday Division Cup
Longford Athletic v UCL Harps - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - Midland
Division 1 Saturday
Mullingar Town v Gallen Utd - Dalton Park - Offaly
Ballymahon AFC v Moydow FC - Tara Park - Midland
Grange Utd v Gaels Utd - Grange Community Pitch - Offaly
Under 17 Premier Division
Willow Park v Mucklagh - Willow Park Athlone - Midland
Under 17 Division 1
Portlaoise v Temple Villa - Rossleighan Park Portlaoise - Offaly
Under 19 Preliminary Division
East Galway Utd v Edenderry Town -Lorrah - Midland
Emo Celtic v Willow Park - Community Centre Emo - Offaly
Under 19 Division 1
Clara Town v Mullingar Town B - Stanley O'Hara Park - Midland
Sunday, 23rd February 2020
*Kick off at 11am unless stated
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 1st Round
Rosenallis A v Mullingar Town - The Grove, Rosenallis - Offaly
John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 2nd Round
BBC Utd v Castlepollard Celtic - Flanagan Park - Rere Broadford Inn, Broadford - Offaly
Highfield Utd v Colmcille Celtic - Burkes Hill, Birr – Midland – 12pm
Ballinahown A v Mountmellick Utd – Sportspark, Ballinahown - Midland
Walsh Island Shamrocks v Derry Rovers A - Carty Park, Walsh Island - Midland
Gentex v East Galway - Leisureworld, Athlone - Midland
Melville FC v Willow Park - Sarsfield Park, Athlone - Midland
Birr Town A v Stradbally Town A - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - Offaly
Monksland Utd v Portlaoise - Cushla Park, Athlone - Midland
Clonaslee Utd v St. Carthages Athletic - Community Centre, Clonaslee - Offaly
Clara Town v Banagher Utd - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky. Clara - Offaly
Killeigh v Towerhill Rovers – Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly
Senior Division
All other teams in the Combined Counties Cup
Idle Tullamore Town
Division 1
All teams in the Combined Counties Cup
Division 2
Temple Villa v Moate Celtic - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple - Midland
All other teams in the Combined Counties Cup
Idle Coolraine
Division 3A
Cloneygowan Celtic v Derry Rovers A - Colaiste Isogain, Portarlington - Offaly
Abbeyleix Athletic v St. Aengus - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix - Offaly
Mountmellick Celtic v Maryborough FC - Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick - Offaly
Midlands Celtic v Rosenallis B - Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - Offaly
Combined Counties Cup Killeigh
Idle Stradbally Town B
Division 3B
St. Cormacs Athletic v Ballinahown B - Cultree Park, Broughal Road - Midland
Clonmore Utd v Riverside FC - Leabeg Leamore, Boora - Midland
Raharney Utd v Kinnegad Juniors – Highinstown, Raharney - Midland
Combined Counties Cup East Galway
Idle Birr Town B, Newcastle Athletic
Women’s Division
*Kick off 2pm unless stated
Killeigh v Willow Park – Derrybeg, Killeigh - Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Birr Town - Lagan Park, Killucan Road - Midland
Mountmellick Utd v Bealnamulla - Conor Davis Park, Bay Road - Offaly
Idle Mullingar Athletic
