Soccer
All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures
Friday 28th February 2020
Division 3A
Derry Rovers B v Maryborough – Brian’s Park, Edenderry - 8.00pm - Offaly
Saturday, 29th February 2020
*Kick off at 2pm unless stated
Division 1 Cup 2nd Round
Gaels Utd v Ballymahon AFC - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland
Division 1 Saturday
Gallen Utd v Grange Utd - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane – Offaly
Colmcille Celtic v Longford Town Cruisers - The Rock, Aughnacliffe – Midland
UCL Harps v Mullingar Town - Lough Gowna, Dernaferst – Midland
Moydow FC v Longford Athletic - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex – Offaly
Idle Castlepollard
Under 17 Premier Division
Mucklagh v Monksland; Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly
Idle Willow Park, Mullingar Ath A,
Under 17 Division 1
Birr Town v Mullingar Ath C; Frank O'Connell Park Birr – Offaly
Mullingar Ath B v Portlaoise; Gainstown Mullingar – Midland
East Galway v Temple Villa; Kiltormer Galway – Midland
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Emo Celtic v Willow Park; Community Centre Emo – Offaly
Under 19 Premier Division
Mullingar Ath A v Edenderry Town; Gainstown Mullingar – Midland
Under 19 Division 1
Tullamore Town v East Galway Utd; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore – Offaly
Raharney Utd v Clara Town; Higgintown Raharney – Midland
Abbeyleix Ath v Mullingar Ath B; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix – Offaly
Sunday, 30th February 2020
*Kick off at 11am unless stated
Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round
BBC Utd v Coolraine - Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn,Broadford - Offaly
Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round
Kinnegad Juniors v Riverside FC - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad – Midland
Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown – Midland
Division 1 Cup 1st Round
Rosenallis A v Clonaslee Utd - The Grove, Rosenallis – Offaly
Division 3 Cup 1st Round
Abbeyleix Athletic v St. Cormacs Athletic - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix – Offaly
Newcastle Athletic v St. Aengus - Wanderers Park, Strokestown Road, Longford – 12pm - Midland
Senior Division
Willow Park v Ballinahown A - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - x 3 officials
Birr Town A v Tullamore Town - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr
Clara Town v Derry Rovers A - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara
Idle Monksland Utd, Walsh Island Shamrocks
Division 1
Gentex v Towerhill Rovers - Leisureworld, Athlone – Midland
Mullingar Town v Stradbally Town A - Dalton Park, Mullingar – Offaly
Highfield Utd v Mountmellick Utd - Burkes Hill, Birr – Offaly
Division 1 Cup Rosenallis A, Clonaslee Utd
Division 2
Temple Villa v Portlaoise - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple – Midland
Banagher Utd v Moate Celtic - Middle Road, Banagher – Offaly
Paddy Cotter Cup BBC Utd, Coolraine
Idle Melville Utd, St. Carthages Athletic
Division 3A
Mountmellick Celtic v Midlands Celtic - Conor Davis Park – Offaly
Killeigh v Cloneygowan Celtic - Derrybeg, Killeigh – Midland
Stradbally Town B v Rosenallis B - The Lawn, Stradbally – Offaly
Division 3 Cup Abbeyleix Athletic, St. Aengus
Idle Derry Rovers B, Maryborough FC
Division 3B
Clonmore Utd v East Galway - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora – Offaly
Division 3 Cup St. Cormac’s Athletic, Newcastle Athletic
Combined Counties Shield Kinnegad Juniors, Riverside FC, Ballinahown B, Raharney
Idle Birr Town B
Women’s Division
*Kick off 2pm unless stated
Mountmellick Utd v Killeigh – Conor Davis Park, Mounmellick – Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Willow Park - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad – Midland
Mullingar Athletic v Birr Town - Gainstown, Mullingar – Midland
