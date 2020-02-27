All the weekend's CCFL soccer fixtures

Soccer

Express Sport Reporter

Friday 28th February 2020

Division 3A

Derry Rovers B v Maryborough – Brian’s Park, Edenderry - 8.00pm - Offaly

 

Saturday, 29th February 2020

*Kick off at 2pm unless stated


Division 1 Cup 2nd Round

Gaels Utd v Ballymahon AFC - The Hill, Drumlish - Midland

Division 1 Saturday

Gallen Utd v Grange Utd - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane – Offaly

Colmcille Celtic v Longford Town Cruisers - The Rock, Aughnacliffe – Midland

UCL Harps v Mullingar Town - Lough Gowna, Dernaferst – Midland

Moydow FC v Longford Athletic - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex – Offaly

Idle Castlepollard


Under 17 Premier Division

Mucklagh v Monksland; Kilbeggan Road Durrow - Offaly

Idle Willow Park, Mullingar Ath A,


Under 17 Division 1

Birr Town v Mullingar Ath C; Frank O'Connell Park Birr – Offaly

Mullingar Ath B v Portlaoise; Gainstown Mullingar – Midland

East Galway v Temple Villa; Kiltormer Galway – Midland


Under 19 Preliminary Division

Emo Celtic v Willow Park; Community Centre Emo – Offaly


Under 19 Premier Division

Mullingar Ath A v Edenderry Town; Gainstown Mullingar – Midland


Under 19 Division 1

Tullamore Town v East Galway Utd; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore – Offaly

Raharney Utd v Clara Town; Higgintown Raharney – Midland

Abbeyleix Ath v Mullingar Ath B; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix – Offaly

 

Sunday, 30th February 2020

*Kick off at 11am unless stated

Paddy Cotter Cup 2nd Round

BBC Utd v Coolraine - Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn,Broadford - Offaly

Combined Counties Shield 2nd Round

Kinnegad Juniors v Riverside FC - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad – Midland

Ballinahown B v Raharney Utd - Sportspark, Ballinahown – Midland


Division 1 Cup 1st Round

Rosenallis A v Clonaslee Utd - The Grove, Rosenallis – Offaly

Division 3 Cup 1st Round

Abbeyleix Athletic v St. Cormacs Athletic - Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix – Offaly

Newcastle Athletic v St. Aengus - Wanderers Park, Strokestown Road, Longford – 12pm - Midland

Senior Division

Willow Park v Ballinahown A - DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - x 3 officials

Birr Town A v Tullamore Town - Frank O’Connell Park, Birr

Clara Town v Derry Rovers A - Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara

Idle Monksland Utd, Walsh Island Shamrocks


Division 1

Gentex v Towerhill Rovers - Leisureworld, Athlone – Midland

Mullingar Town v Stradbally Town A - Dalton Park, Mullingar – Offaly

Highfield Utd v Mountmellick Utd - Burkes Hill, Birr – Offaly

Division 1 Cup Rosenallis A, Clonaslee Utd


Division 2

Temple Villa v Portlaoise - TP Hickey Park, Mount Temple – Midland

Banagher Utd v Moate Celtic - Middle Road, Banagher – Offaly

Paddy Cotter Cup BBC Utd, Coolraine

Idle Melville Utd, St. Carthages Athletic


Division 3A

Mountmellick Celtic v Midlands Celtic - Conor Davis Park – Offaly

Killeigh v Cloneygowan Celtic - Derrybeg, Killeigh – Midland

Stradbally Town B v Rosenallis B - The Lawn, Stradbally – Offaly

Division 3 Cup Abbeyleix Athletic, St. Aengus

Idle Derry Rovers B, Maryborough FC


Division 3B

Clonmore Utd v East Galway - Leabeg, Leamore, Boora – Offaly

Division 3 Cup St. Cormac’s Athletic, Newcastle Athletic

Combined Counties Shield Kinnegad Juniors, Riverside FC, Ballinahown B, Raharney

Idle Birr Town B


Women’s Division

*Kick off 2pm unless stated

Mountmellick Utd v Killeigh – Conor Davis Park, Mounmellick – Offaly

Kinnegad Juniors v Willow Park - Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad – Midland

Mullingar Athletic v Birr Town - Gainstown, Mullingar – Midland