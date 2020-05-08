Arlington AFC coming together to stage 'Dribble for Denise' fundraiser for local woman

Arlington AFC soccer club in Portarlington will come together, whilst socially distancing, on Saturday, May 23, to stage the ‘Dribble for Denise’ fundraiser for local woman Denise Geoghegan.

A number of Arlington’s present and former coaches will take to The Heritage walking track to ‘Dribble For Denise’. They are planning to Dribble a ball for 50Km in an effort to fundraise to help Denise Geoghegan.

‘Dribble For Denise’ is the brainchild of Niall Wallace, a Kilkenny man who has been adopted by the people of Portarlington. Niall is a regular feature at Arlington AFC where he has coached for many years. He had been racking his brains for a while to come up with an event that everyone can partake in whilst adhering to socially distancing measures, and felt it was very important that the community come out and support Denise and her family, who have strong ties to the soccer community, at this difficult time.

First signings are Niall, Eamon Whelan, Lorcan Carey, Malcolm Keogh, Des Keating, Paul Brennan, Brian O’Connell, Phil Kane, John Foley and Stephen Carroll who are all seeking sponsorship to dribble a football for 50km - with the hope that the 50km distance will be well exceeded.

Denise, 39, is a young mother of three from Portarlington who is confined to a hospital room in Dublin, unable to see her children, and unable to leave unless she gets a life-saving heart transplant.

Her ordeal began last Christmas when she became unwell and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, transferred from Portlaoise hospital to St James’ and then the Mater hospital. She has been in the cardiac unit there for the past two months.

So how can you help?

Sponsor the 50km ‘Dribble for Denise’

Rise to the challenge and get involved – ‘Dribble For Denise’ and make a donation

The hope is that everyone in the greater Portarlington area will get involved too and complete their own “Dribble For Denise”. Everyone young and old needs to clock their distance, register their distance, capture the moment with a photo or short video and send it into the Arlington AFC Juveniles Page. We would love to see all the Arlington Club members from under 7s up complete a “Dribble For Denise” and donate.

To Donate go to her GoFundMe page below: