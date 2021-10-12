All the weekend's CCFL Results
It was another busy weekend of CCFL action. Here are all the weekend's results
FAI Youths Cup 1st Round
Ballymahon 4 Arlington 0
Under 17 North
Gallen Utd 2 Mullingar Ath B 9
Tullamore Town 4 Clara Town 5
Ballyboro 0 Monksland Utd 5
Mullingar Ath A 0 St Francis 0
Under 17 South
Birr Town 3 Emo Celtic B 1
Abbeyleix Ath 5 Killeigh FC 2
Emo Celtic A 4 Mountmellick Utd 3
East Galway Utd 2 Stradbally Town 2
Under 19 East
BBC Utd 8 Portlaoise AFC 1
Mullingar Ath B 4 Suncroft 0
Under 19 West
Mullingar Ath A 2 East Galway Utd 2
Willow Park 7 Temple Villa 0
Ballinahown 0 Mullingar Ath C 7
LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
St James Gate 0 Monksland Utd 4
Fortbarrington FC 0 Mullingar Ath 7
Park Celtic 3 Gallen Utd 2
LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Crossabeg 4 Clara Town 3
Mountmellick Utd 2 (7) Ballyfermot Utd 2 (8) pens aet
Raheny Utd 3 Ballinahown 2
Beechwood FC 5 Temple Villa 1
Mullingar Town 0 (11) Enniskerry 0 (10) pens aet
Senior Division
Tullamore Town 1 Birr Town 6
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 5 Inny FC 0
Willow Park 2 Rosenallis 0
Stradbally Town 2 Banagher Utd 0
Division 1 Saturday
Gaels Utd 4 Tarmonbarry FC 1
Colmcille Celtic 2 Longford Rovers 1
Longford Town Cruisers 3 Moydow FC 2
Division 2
Melville FC 1 Killeigh FC 2
Abbeyleix Ath 3 BBC Utd 2
Walsh Island Shamrocks 3 Highfield Utd 2
Division 3
Birr Town 7 Ballinahown 2
St Carthages Ath 4 East Galway Utd 0
Gallen Utd 0 Raharney Utd 4
Division 3A
Rosenallis 1 Stradbally Town 1
Maryborough FC 2 St Aengus 2
Cloneygowan Celtic 0 Mountmellick Utd 0
Division 3B
Moate Celtic 2 Coolraine 2
Raharney Utd 3 Daingean Town 2
Mullingar Celtic 0 Kinnegad Juniors 1
Womens Division A
Shiven Rovers 3 Ballymackey FC 2
Mullingar Ath 3 Mountmellick Utd 1
Womens Division B
Kinnegad Juniors 5 Birr Town 1
Mountmellick Utd 5 Clara Town 3
Bealnamulla 0 Killeigh FC 3
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.