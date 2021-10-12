All the weekend's CCFL Results

Search

12/10/2021

It was another busy weekend of CCFL action. Here are all the weekend's results

FAI Youths Cup 1st Round
Ballymahon 4 Arlington 0

Under 17 North
Gallen Utd 2 Mullingar Ath B 9
Tullamore Town 4 Clara Town 5
Ballyboro 0 Monksland Utd 5
Mullingar Ath A 0 St Francis 0

Under 17 South
Birr Town 3 Emo Celtic B 1
Abbeyleix Ath 5 Killeigh FC 2
Emo Celtic A 4 Mountmellick Utd 3
East Galway Utd 2 Stradbally Town 2

Under 19 East
BBC Utd 8 Portlaoise AFC 1
Mullingar Ath B 4 Suncroft 0

Under 19 West
Mullingar Ath A 2 East Galway Utd 2
Willow Park 7 Temple Villa 0
Ballinahown 0 Mullingar Ath C 7

LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
St James Gate 0 Monksland Utd 4
Fortbarrington FC 0 Mullingar Ath 7
Park Celtic 3 Gallen Utd 2

LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Crossabeg 4 Clara Town 3
Mountmellick Utd 2 (7) Ballyfermot Utd 2 (8) pens aet
Raheny Utd 3 Ballinahown 2
Beechwood FC 5 Temple Villa 1
Mullingar Town 0 (11) Enniskerry 0 (10) pens aet

Senior Division
Tullamore Town 1 Birr Town 6

Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 5 Inny FC 0
Willow Park 2 Rosenallis 0
Stradbally Town 2 Banagher Utd 0

Division 1 Saturday
Gaels Utd 4 Tarmonbarry FC 1
Colmcille Celtic 2 Longford Rovers 1
Longford Town Cruisers 3 Moydow FC 2

Division 2
Melville FC 1 Killeigh FC 2
Abbeyleix Ath 3 BBC Utd 2
Walsh Island Shamrocks 3 Highfield Utd 2

Division 3
Birr Town 7 Ballinahown 2
St Carthages Ath 4 East Galway Utd 0
Gallen Utd 0 Raharney Utd 4

Division 3A
Rosenallis 1 Stradbally Town 1
Maryborough FC 2 St Aengus 2
Cloneygowan Celtic 0 Mountmellick Utd 0

Division 3B
Moate Celtic 2 Coolraine 2
Raharney Utd 3 Daingean Town 2
Mullingar Celtic 0 Kinnegad Juniors 1

Womens Division A

Shiven Rovers 3 Ballymackey FC 2
Mullingar Ath 3 Mountmellick Utd 1

Womens Division B
Kinnegad Juniors 5 Birr Town 1
Mountmellick Utd 5 Clara Town 3
Bealnamulla 0 Killeigh FC 3

