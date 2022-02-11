Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo plans ‘showdown talks’ over his Man Utd future

An increasingly disillusioned Cristiano Ronaldo is planning “showdown talks” with his agent to discuss his post-season options, according to the Daily Star. The 37-year-old has suffered a dramatic dip in his form at Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table.
In more Old Trafford-related gossip, the club could be set to lose midfielder Paul Pogba. The Daily Mirror reports that “some of Europe’s big guns” are lining up to sign the 28-year-old Frenchman, including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Juventus.
Elsewhere, Chelsea could lose their £72m goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Sun says the Blues are ready to listen to offers for the Spaniard in the summer.
Franck Kessie: Marca reports that Barcelona are winning the race to sign the highly-rated AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder this summer. The paper says that the 25-year-old is also being targeted by Liverpool.
Youri Tielemans: The Flemish paper Het Nieuwsblad reports, via Metro, that Leicester have reduced their asking price for the midfielder from £60m to £35m. Arsenal and the Red Devils are among those in the race to sign the 24-year-old.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.