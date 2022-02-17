Laois soccer starlets selcted on Ireland Women's under 19 sqaud for upcoming friendlies

Two promising young soccer players from Laois have been included in the FAI Women's under 19 squad for two upcoming Friendly games against Russia.

The games will take place in Turkey on Friday February 18 and Monday February 21 as the squad gear up for their UEFA WU19 European Championship Round 2 games in April.

Portarlington's Della Doherty is a classy defender and after enjoying a successful spell with Peamount United, moved to Wexford Youths where she won the FAI Cup last year alongside fellow Laois players Ciamh Gray and Kylie Murphy.

Clonaslee native and Clonaslee College student Emily Corbet is also a player with huge potential. The Athlone Town midfielder is also part of Donie Brennan's Laois Ladies football squad and played their opening round win over Clare last weekend. The trip to Turkey with the Irish team means she will miss their game with Tipperary this Sunday.

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s have already undertaken a home-based training camp this year but nothing beats games against quality opposition, so that is what is next on their agenda.

Dave Connell has selected a strong squad for a trip to Antalya, Turkey with the focus very much on using this period to prepare his players for their UEFA WU19 European Championship Round 2 games in April.

Ireland will take on Czech Republic, France and Greece in an effort to qualify for this summer’s tournament so any good work done in Turkey will surely benefit them for those crucial games.

Connell has given a first call-up to Peamount United’s Michelle Doonan, while a number of players who have found new clubs in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League are included, such as Jenna Slattery, Becky Watkins, Erin McLaughlin and Emma Doherty.

Republic of Ireland WU19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Ciara Glackin (Athlone Town)

Defenders: Abigail Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Therese Kinnevey, Jenna Slattery, Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Nicole McNamara, Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Melissa O’Kane, Emily Corbet (Athlone Town), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Olivia Milner (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Becky Watkins (Wexford Youths), Erin McLaughlin, Michelle Doonan (Peamount United), Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers), Kerryanne Brown (Sion Swifts), Aoife Horgan (Central Connecticut State University)

Fixtures

February 18 | Republic of Ireland v Russia, Emirhan Sports Centre, KO 16:00 (13:00 Irish Time)

February 21 | Republic of Ireland v Russia, Emirhan Sports Centre, KO 12:00 (9:00 Irish Time)