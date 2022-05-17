Search

19 May 2022

Bristol City sign Republic of Ireland midfielder on a three-year deal

Bristol City sign Republic of Ireland midfielder on a three-year deal

Bristol City have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

17 May 2022 1:11 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Bristol City have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who arrives as a free agent after leaving Oxford, also has the option of a further 12 months at the EFL Championship club.

Sykes told Robins TV: “I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager (Nigel Pearson), everything was positive.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.

“My priority is to have a good pre-season and get myself in the team. I want to hit the ground running.”

Sykes, who was called up to Stephen Kenny's squad for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, made 137 appearances and scored 11 goals for Oxford after signing from Northern Irish club Glenavon in January 2019.

Syke's fellow Irish international Callum O’Dowda will leave Bristol City after he was officially released from the club. O'Dowda made over 150 appearances for the Robins during his six-year spell at Ashton Gate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media