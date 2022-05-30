Busy schedule ahead for Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League

The Republic of Ireland have a busy schedule ahead of them in June when Stephen Kenny's side will play four fixtures over 10 days in the UEFA Nations League. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland have a busy schedule ahead of them in June when Stephen Kenny's side will play four fixtures over 10 days in the UEFA Nations League.
Kenny named a 27-man squad for the camp last week which included first senior call-ups for Festy Ebosele and CJ Hamilton while Swansea striker Michael Obafemi returns to the senior setup for the first time since 2018.
Ireland, who will play in League B of the competition, begin their Nations League campaign against Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday, June 4 before they welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. The Boys in Green host Scotland on Saturday, June 11 and will conclude their June schedule with a trip to Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14.
Ireland's full schedule is below:
