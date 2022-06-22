On this day: Ireland defeat Italy at EURO 2016 thanks to Robbie Brady's infamous header

On this day in 2016, the Republic of Ireland overcame Italy 1-0 in Lille to secure a place in the knockout stages of UEFA EURO 2016. PIC: Sportsfile
On this day in 2016, the Republic of Ireland overcame Italy 1-0 in Lille to secure a place in the knockout stages of UEFA EURO 2016.
Robbie Brady was the hero on the night when he headed home a delightful cross from the boot of Wes Hoolahan in the 85th minute.
All Irish supporters will remember where they were when Brady put the ball past the helpless Salvatore Sirigu and shock the Italians who were beaten by Germany on penalties in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Ireland would narrowly lose 2-1 to hosts France in their Round of 16 tie in Lyon but fans will always remember Brady's infamous goal.
Recap on that historic night for Irish football in France on June 22, 2016:
One of the best moments in our history— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) June 22, 2022
Robbie Brady v Italy - OTD six years ago #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/sm3eJZsVwX
Fitzmaurice Place is located at the heart of the Fort Protector in Portlaoise. Photo: Leinster Express
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.