22 Jun 2022

On this day: Ireland defeat Italy at EURO 2016 thanks to Robbie Brady's infamous header

On this day in 2016, the Republic of Ireland overcame Italy 1-0 in Lille to secure a place in the knockout stages of UEFA EURO 2016. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

22 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

On this day in 2016, the Republic of Ireland overcame Italy 1-0 in Lille to secure a place in the knockout stages of UEFA EURO 2016.

Robbie Brady was the hero on the night when he headed home a delightful cross from the boot of Wes Hoolahan in the 85th minute.

All Irish supporters will remember where they were when Brady put the ball past the helpless Salvatore Sirigu and shock the Italians who were beaten by Germany on penalties in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ireland would narrowly lose 2-1 to hosts France in their Round of 16 tie in Lyon but fans will always remember Brady's infamous goal.

Recap on that historic night for Irish football in France on June 22, 2016:

