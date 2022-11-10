Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 10

Saturday November 12th
All games at 2.30 unless stated
LFA Youths Cup 2nd Round: Emo Celtic v Prosperous Utd; Community Centre Emo;
Under 17 Premier Division: Mountmellick Utd v Monksland Utd; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Portlaoise v Edenderry Town; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise;
Under 17 Division 1: Clonaslee Utd v Emo Celtic; Community Centre Clonaslee; Abbeyleix Ath v Kinnegad Juniors; Community Centre Ballyroan;
Under 19 Premier Division: Abbeyleix Ath v Mountmellick Utd; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix;
Under 19 Division 1: Gallen Utd v Stradbally Town; Brosna Press Park Ferbane;
Sunday November 13th
All games at 11.00 unless stated
Senior Division
Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Ath; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick;
Division 1
Portlaoise v Abbeyleix Athletic; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise;
Rosenallis AFC v Clonaslee Utd; The Grove Rosenallis;
Division 3A
Maryborough FC v Emo Celtic; Community Centre, Ballyroan;
Emo Rangers v Midlands Celtic; Community Centre, Emo;
Cloneygowan Celtic v Mountmellick Utd B ; Fenter Park Killeigh;
Womens Division
Killeigh Rovers v Stonepark Longford; 2.00; Frank McEvoy Park, Killeigh;
Portlaoise v Clara Town; 2.00; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise;
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.