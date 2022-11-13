FAI late night soccer league set for kick-off in Portlaoise and Portarlington

Soccer in Laois
Local soccer players are being invited to sign up for the the Late Night FAI Leagues which kick off on Friday, November 18 in two Laois locations.
Games will be played at Portarlington astro pitches and the Portlaoise astro pitches.
Matches take place every Friday from 7.30pm-9 pm from for four weeks.
Anyone aged between 13-17 years of age can sign up to play.
To get involved email cconlon@fai.ie or text 0860831948
The Late Night League is based around the concept of using football as a tool for social inclusion and learning.
