Stripy socks and online donations for Down Syndrome Day

Covid-19 restrictions have caused the cancellation of many services by the Down Syndrome Centre Midlands charity, as well as a coffee morning that was to be held next Saturday March 21 for World Down Syndrome Day in Portlaoise Parish Centre.

The group has cancelled its Saturday clubs and all occupational group skill therapies untill further notice. One to one speech therapy continues for now.

“We appreciate your understanding and will keep you informed of all updates and new developments including the rescheduling of appointments.

“We want to ensure the health of our children, families, and volunteers above all else,” they said.

However Down Syndrome Centre Midlands want people to support them in other safe ways.

“We would love to still celebrate WDSD with you virtually- as far as our online community can reach. We are still inviting all of our followers and friends to Sock It for the Down Syndrome Centre Midlands by rocking your funkiest pair of socks in celebration of March 21 and spreading awareness about our incredible children,” they say.

They are asking people to donate online instead to support their services to families in the Midlands.

“Visit our fundraising page at www.idonate.ie,” they said.

Down Syndrome Centre Midlands is a non-profit charity run by volunteer parents with no government funding.

It provides essential therapies and services to over 70 families with DS all over the Midlands.