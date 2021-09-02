Search our Archive

02/09/2021

JOBS ALERT: Could you be the right person for an exciting job as a Multi-Media Advertising Sales Executive?

JOBS ALERT: Could you be the right person for an exciting job as a Multi-Media Advertising Sales Executive?

JOBS ALERT: Could you be the right person for an exciting job as a Multi-Media Advertising Sales Executive?

Reporter:

Reporter

Do you want to start a career in multi-media Advertising Sales which could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector.

The Leinster Express is looking to hire a Multi-Media Advertising Sales Executive and if you have the communication skills to present well and persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding. 

About us 

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Advertising Sales Executives to join the advertising sales team working on the Leinster Express and Leinsterexpress.ie.  

About the role 

As an Advertising Sales Executive you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. As part of an experienced and dedicated sales team you’ll be fully supported to learn and understand your role and how to follow and convert sales leads and achieve targets. 

About you 

This is an excellent opportunity to develop a long-term, successful sales career in the publishing sector. And if you have the communication skills and tenacity to persuade customers of the immense value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding. Customer service or call centre experience would be ideal, but above all else we are seeking ambitious relationship builders with excellent communication skills. Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you’ll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

Strictly No Agencies

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media