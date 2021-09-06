EZ Living Furniture | What kind of sleeper are you?

Did you know that humans spend ⅓ of their lives sleeping? You may also be interested to know that the position you sleep in can affect how much rest you achieve overall. Purchasing the wrong mattress for your sleep type can also further exaggerate a sleep problem which is why it is important to understand how you sleep.

There are three main sleeping positions that most individuals will need to be aware of. These are back, front, and side sleepers. Below you will find out what kind of sleeper you are and the type of EZ Living Furniture mattress that will suit you best.

Back Sleeper

A back sleeper will spend the majority of their night, well, on their backs. While they may alternate positions throughout the night, these individuals can relish the fact that they receive the best overall sleep health. Snoozing on your back will prevent any major aches and pains and often means you will enjoy a deeper sleep. The ideal mattress for this type of sleeper is a firm one. This will maintain natural spine alignment and support the entire body’s pressure points.

Recommended Mattress: Billionaire from EZ Living Furniture.

Front Sleeper

Sleeping on your stomach is usually not recommended by sleep professionals. However, it can actually help you to fall asleep quicker and better facilitate those who snore and have sleep apnea. The best mattress for these individuals is one that will offer good support i.e. a medium comfort rating. This will stop you from fully sinking into it and arching your spine which can result in additional back and sometimes neck pain.

Recommended Mattress: Wellbeing Latex from EZ Living Furniture.

Side Sleeper

Sleeping on the side of our bodies is most common. Why? Because there are many variations for sleeping on your side - for instance the foetal position. There are many benefits that come with side sleeping including the reduced chance of sleep apnea, alleviation of insomnia and sleep deprivation. The perfect mattress for side sleepers will have a medium-to-firm comfort rating.

Recommended Mattress: Luxury 3200 from EZ Living Furniture.

Beds and Bed Frames

For the best mattress support we always suggest purchasing a new bed frame or base at the same time as your mattress. Make sure that the bed frame you purchase matches the size of the mattress. For example, a 5ft mattress will need to be paired with a 5ft bed frame or bed base.

Now that you have all the information needed to get a great night’s sleep, we can firmly put this topic “to bed”.

*Sponsored Content