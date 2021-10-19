JOBS OPPORTUNITIES: Care Assistant and Staff Nurse required for the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary, Rosglas Convent

Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary, Rosglas Convent, Mainistir Uí Mhórdha, Mainistir Eimhin, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, Co. Chill Dara. Co. Kildare.

We are looking to recruit:



CARE ASSISTANT

For the specified purpose of providing care for residents of the Convent. Part Time (40 hours per fortnight) Roster to include early/lates and night duty with flexibility to provide additional relief hours if required.



Essential Requirements: ● FETAC/QQI level 5 Major Award in Healthcare Support/Health Service Skills, or equivalent ● Experience in and commitment to supporting elderly residents of the convent ● Experience in following care plans; respecting the rights and dignity of residents ● Excellent communication skills ● Ability to work using own initiative ● Full clean driving licence



STAFF NURSE

For the specific purpose of providing care for residents in the Convent. Maternity Leave Cover (64 hours per Fortnight)

This position is for a minimum of 9 months beginning late November 2021. Working hours are 32 hours per week. Roster to include early shifts, with flexibility to provide additional relief hours if required.

Essential Requirements: ● Registered as active member of An Bord Altranais. ● Have excellent leadership and communication skills. ● Be flexible and have the ability to use own initiative. ● Experience in formulating and adapting rosters. ● Full clean driving licence.

To apply: Please complete an application form which can be requested from: Majella O’ Connor oconnom2@tcd.ie / 0860724819

Closing Date for receipt of completed applications: Monday 1st November 2021.

(Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic interviews may be carried out using the Microsoft Teams App)

Please note that for each position a panel may be formed.

The Sisters of Charity of Jesus & Mary is an equal opportunities employer.



