JOBS ALERT: Could you be the right person for an exciting job as an Advertising Sales Executive?

Starting a career as an Advertising Sales Executive could prove to be your launchpad into a long-term, successful future in the media sector. If you have the communicational skills to present well and persuade customers of the value of advertising, it could be both highly lucrative and personally rewarding.

Iconic is Ireland’s largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking Advertising Sales Executives to join the sales team working on Leinster Express and Leinsterexpress.ie.

About the role

As a Sales Executive you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers. As part of an experienced and dedicated sales team you’ll be fully supported to learn and understand your role to achieve your targets.

About you

This is an excellent opportunity to develop a long-term, successful sales career in the publishing sector. What we are looking for are professional, personable individuals, you’ll need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running. Customer service or call centre experience would be ideal, but above all else we are seeking ambitious relationship builders with excellent communication skills and tenacity.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

Strictly No Agencies