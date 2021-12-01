People First Credit Union teams up with Irish Life Financial Services to offer new advice service

People First Credit Union has announced an exciting new arrangement with Irish Life Financial Services.

Irish Life Financial Services is an insurance intermediary that can review your protection, retirement, savings, and investment needs, and offer a full financial review with one of their Qualified Financial Advisers.

Financial advice helps to give you peace of mind to take care of the things that matter so you can build a better future, be better planned, and better protected.

“We’re delighted to offer this service to our members with Irish Life Financial Services, which we feel will greatly assist their financial wellbeing. We feel proud to be referring our members to Irish Life Financial Services in branch and online as we all plan ahead for our future” said Seán Dunne, CEO of People First Credit Union.

People First Credit Union has over 39,000 members and has branches in Portlaoise, Athy, Abbeyleix and a sub-branch in Stradbally.

This launch has been developed through People First Credit Union’s partnership with Metamo, a joint venture between 16 Credit Unions and fintech company, Fexco. The Credit Unions involved in Metamo represent over 480,000 members from across the country and have combined assets of over €3bn, or just under 20% of the asset value of the sector. The primary objective of Metamo is to build a stronger, better future for Irish Credit Unions.

“On behalf of Irish Life Financial Services, we are very pleased to provide this arrangement with the Credit Unions and Metamo.” said Tim Coughlin, Director, Financial Planning in Irish Life Financial Services.

“We have long felt an affinity with credit unions due to their commitment to their communities and their dedication to offering their members control over their finances by making their savings work for them. We’re looking forward to starting our relationship with People First Credit union, their staff and members to build better futures together.”

More information is available at www.peoplefirstcu.ie or call into your local branch.

Irish Life Financial Services is tied to Irish Life Assurance plc. for life and pensions business.

Irish Life Financial Services Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Irish Life Assurance plc is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.