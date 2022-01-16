Get a business bounce from Local Enterprise Office Spring training 

The Local Enterprise Office Laois has unveiled a range of new business training programmes to take place from January to May.

Whether you are only considering going into business for the first time or have been in business for years you will find something of interest to help you achieve your business ambitions in 2022. It continues to be a challenging period for businesses and the team at Local Enterprise Office Laois is available to assist you with any business queries you may have.

This Spring 2022 training programme covers a range of topics relating to running a business and the various courses are currently delivered online due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The majority of the courses are free of charge and can be booked on www.localenterprise.ie/laois The topics in these innovative and practical training courses range from bookkeeping and taxation, digital marketing, video marketing, cyber security, new product development & social media.

Honor Deevy, Acting Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office, said: “We are constantly listening to local entrepreneurs and developing training programmes which are of interest to them. Social media has been extremely popular over the past few years as entrepreneurs realise how it aids them in communicating directly with existing and potential customers.

"We have organised a wide range of social media courses in the coming months covering such diverse packages as Facebook, Twitter Tik Tok for Business and Linkedin. Digital Marketing is key for businesses and LEO Laois are delivering new programmes this year such as ‘Developing your 2022 Digital Marketing Campaign’ which will give participants the skills, tools and knowledge to be able to develop their digital marketing campaigns for 2022 and understand how to achieve a high return on their monetary and time investment.

"Search Engine Optimisation Bootcamps will take place where each participant will have evaluated their own website SEO and will have the skills, tools and knowledge to be able to implement their website SEO themselves or in conjunction with their web team.

"Cyber Security is very topical and LEO Laois will provide training to introduce participants to the fundamentals of information and cyber security and how to keep information secure.

"Some of our most popular courses every year are our ‘Start Your Own Business’ courses. These courses provide people starting their own business with a very strong understanding of how to start and run a business. They are a great starting point for anyone interested in taking the leap into self-employment.

"This year we are also running a ‘Grow your business Programme’ which is a practical programme aimed at sustaining and growing businesses. The programme is designed for those who have an existing business which has been trading over two years.

"The aim of the course is to assist small business owners in developing a strategic approach to growing their business and develop a greater understanding of the financial management of their business and will feature marketing strategies to help promote businesses in an efficient and cost-effective ways.

"The New Product Development Programme will be of great interest to some businesses - this course aims to provide participants with the essential information necessary to design and create new products for market. It will suit those interested in developing new products for their company or themselves and who wish to learn essential product design methods and skills".

MORE DETAILS BELOW TABLE OF COURSES.

The Local Enterprise Office says County Laois has a thriving small business scene and has a huge amount of innovative businesses in sectors such as light manufacturing, artisan food production and retail. Many of the successful new businesses in Laois started after their owners took the leap into self-employment after doing a Start Your Own Business course, while more established businesses avail of the training supports offered by the Local Enterprise Office to help them grow.

All training courses organised by the Local Enterprise Office are delivered by industry experts and most are free of charge.

You can find out more about the upcoming training opportunities and book your place on courses that interest you by visiting the Local Enterprise Office’s website www.localenterprise.ie/Laois or by contacting our office on 057 86 61800 or mobile 087 6477352 or via Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LEOLaois