CAO applications to IT Carlow on the cusp of making history

Leaving Certificate students who choose IT Carlow on this month’s CAO application will make history by becoming the very first intake of first years to the south east’s technological university (TU), due to be established by 1st May.

It is a momentous and exciting time for students from across the region who will soon be in a position to achieve a university degree while living at, or near, home following the imminent transformation of IT Carlow and WIT into a unitary multi-campus university.

“Our new university has strong foundations developed over five decades and we look forward to the new national and international opportunities that lie ahead for us as a unitary multi-campus university and to welcoming the first cohort of first year students to our university in September”, commented Dr Patricia Mulcahy, the president of IT Carlow.

IT Carlow is no stranger to achieving milestones. The institute received an international vote of confidence last year when it was ranked in the top five of sixteen Irish universities under the 2021 U-Multirank World University Rankings - the only institute of technology ranked in the top five. This followed a benchmarking process across almost 2,000 universities from almost 100 countries.

Such an endorsement reflects the incredible choice of courses at IT Carlow, coupled with its modern facilities.

The college offers a huge choice of courses for third-level students, with more than 80 full-time programmes of study to honours degree level, and over 30 taught postgraduate programmes to masters degree level, accessible across its three campuses in Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow.

New courses introduced by IT Carlow this year include ordinary and honours degree courses in robotics and automated systems, biomedical electronics, design, early childhood education and care, and sports management and coaching.

They join a roster of renowned niche degree courses in areas such as brewing and distilling, cybercrime and IT security, digital marketing with analytics, sustainable farm management and agribusiness, and computing in interactive digital art and design. These modern, industry-ready programmes of study sit alongside reputable traditional courses at IT Carlow across engineering, science, humanities and computing.

It light of this, it is hardly surprising that graduates of IT Carlow enjoy an employment rate of 93% at graduation, rising to 96% within six months of graduating – well above the national average.

Over the last six years, IT Carlow has carried out a €150million capital investment programme that has delivered first-class lecture facilities, technology support, sports amenities, student services, a dedicated research & development facility and an aerospace centre to ensure an outstanding learning experience for students.

The institute continues to deliver on this physical master plan with the recent completion of a new sports pavilion to complement its 31-acre South Sports Campus.

A four-story 6,100m² advanced science building has been granted planning on the seven-acre former VEC school site to the north end of its Carlow campus.

Students who choose IT Carlow also receive the best student support and services available, are afforded the opportunity to receive academic and or sports scholarships, and enjoy a sense of community where lecturers know them by name.

Molly Scott, a high-performance Irish international athlete, completed her honours degree in Law at IT Carlow while receiving support with training and rehabilitation as an elite scholar.

Molly commented her experience.

“I loved my time at IT Carlow. Balancing study and sport was made easier because of the support and understanding I received from the staff.

They were a great source of encouragement and made be believe in my potential career wise, and facilitated me continuing with my athletics. I made lifelong friends and really felt at home there.

“I am delighted to be an IT Carlow alumnus and would like to support others who are interested in competing in sport professionally while studying.”

Following her studies at IT Carlow, Molly passed the Barrister–at–Law entrance examination and is currently studying at King’s Inns.

