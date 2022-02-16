Search

16 Feb 2022

ALERT: Essential Water Safety classes return in Laois!

16 Feb 2022 4:52 PM

Did you know that on average 150 people drown in Ireland each year? Most of these tragic deaths happen inland, in rivers and lakes, on farms and in and around homes and these accidents are preventable.

It’s never too late to learn Water Safety. Help protect yourself and your family from drowning by taking up Irish Water Safety’s lifesaving classes.

Run by the Water Safety Ireland - Laois, classes will resume at the end of February 2022 at Laois Leisure Portlaoise – formerly Portlaoise Leisure Centre.  The is re-opening following extensive refurbishment and Water Safety Ireland - Laois are thrilled to be back in this amazing facility, which has been our home for many years.

Classes are delivered weekly, on Saturday mornings for children aged 12 – 16 and on nights for Adults and over 16’s.

Under the guidance of the I.W.S. instructors, (all of whom give their services free of charge) you will be taught all the skills & techniques required. All participants will be encouraged to take part in exams when they reach the required standards, leading on to a life-guarding qualification if continued.

To participate in water safety classes, you do not have to be an international swimmer, but you should be able to swim comfortably a minimum of 1 length at a reasonable pace.

Water Safety course can eventually lead to a Pool Lifeguard qualification which is very important for all students studying Sports and Leisure for future employment. Most gyms have pools and require personal trainers and coaches to have this certification.

Water Safety Ireland courses are Bronze Gaisce Award Approved – which is especially important for students who are deciding on their community challenge for the Gaisce Award.  

Several of our water safety class participants have performed significant life-saving rescues, most notably in 2021. Ruairí Brennan was recently honoured at the National Life Saving ‘Seiko Just in Time Award’ for a rescue he performed in July 2021 at the River Nore, Castletown - Watch below:

