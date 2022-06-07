The Old Fort Festival is back with a bang!

After a two-year hiatus The Old Fort Quarter Festival is back with a bang in Portlaoise this June 23-26, 2022.

This years much-anticipated 2022 Festival is shaping up to be a hugely successful weekend of music, family entertainment, history and heritage in Portlaoise.

Step back in time with guided heritage walks of The Old Fort by Laois Heritage Society that will be scheduled with more details to follow.

Family entertainment is a massive part of the Old Fort Festival and there are terrific acts that will amuse audiences both young and old.

Enjoy the Heritage Pub Trail that will be bringing some great music gigs and events to the town over the June weekend.

The big headline acts of the weekend will be set on the main stage at Laois Music Centre which is located inside the Fort Walls and holds many great memories for locals as the former Scoil Mhuire.

Organisers say that this year’s festival promises to be the largest yet with an exciting line up that includes performances from The Whistlin' Donkeys on Thursday, June 23; Damien Dempsey, Friday June 24; Aslan, Saturday June 25; Transmitter and Smash Hits, Sunday June 26.

Tickets for the fantastic headliner gigs can be snapped up HERE.

The festival is supported by Laois Partnership and Laois County Council.

For more info please see www.oldfortquarter.ie

Or email info@kavanaghsportlaoise.com

