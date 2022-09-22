Search

24 Sept 2022

Kilminchy Pharmacy - Your local Pharmacy on World Pharmacy day!

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Sept 2022 1:38 PM

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do in Kilminchy Pharmacy.

Owned by the Mullany's since opening in 2002, we strive to deliver exceptional customer service and expertise to our local community.

Our experienced, friendly team is passionate about our local customers getting the best service and patient care.

As September 25th is World Pharmacist Day, we would like to give special mention to Liz Dalton, Superintendent Pharmacist, and Paul Hamm, Pharmacist, who both provide the best of professional advice to our customers

We are making some exciting changes to Mullanys Kilminchy Pharmacy in the coming weeks.

With our 20th anniversary celebrations fast approaching (keep an eye out for all that’s happening in-store on October 29!!), the Pharmacy will undergo a much needed make-over in the weeks to come, which will include exterior and interior upgrades and the introduction of some new product lines – all to better your shopping experience.

Our new online store soon to launch, will give customers an alternative way to shop or to connect with us from the comfort of their home.

With the wonderful team in Mullanys Kilminchy Pharmacy, you can continue to expect nothing but continued expert care and the best in customer service.

Mullanys Kilminchy Pharmacy
Kilminchy Court,
Kilminchy,
Portlaoise,
Co. Laois
R32 KR92

Phone No : (057) 866 8945

WhatsApp: 083 0791122

kilminchypharmacy@gmail.com

Opening Hours :
Mon – Fri : 9am – 6pm
Sat : 9:30am – 6pm

Sundays & Bank Holidays: Closed

