First IVF Fertility Treatment based in Co. Kildare focusing on the future for its patients

We at First IVF are delighted to announce, that we are the first clinic in Ireland to use two of the most sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) software programmes which will aid us in enhanced embryo evaluation.

By using this Artificial Intelligence software, we will be able to significantly increase pregnancy rates - while simultaneously reducing the risks of miscarriage for all our patients having IVF. In these inflationary times, we are also delighted to provide this at no extra cost.

This screening tool represents an important first move away from costly invasive testing and to non-invasive screening technologies which are being made available to all patient undergoing IVF and ICSI treatment at First IVF.

This paradigm shift to non-invasive AI screening avoids the significant risks of an invasive PGT trophectoderm biopsy, as well as the significant costs of PGT-A (Preimplantation Genetic Testing).

By obtaining accurate, in-depth data combined with an artificial intelligence system, our embryologists are better equipped to analyse each embryo with the aim to identify and select the best embryo in terms of viability and implantation potential for transfer. With an increased probability of choosing the best embryo for transfer, the risk of complications and pregnancy loss may be lowered, providing an increased chance of successful treatment.

By utilising this new software, we at First IVF aim to give our patients the best possible outcomes while making these advances in technology accessible for all.

