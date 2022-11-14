Search

15 Nov 2022

First IVF Fertility Treatment based in Co. Kildare focusing on the future for its patients

First IVF Fertility Treatment based in Co. Kildare focusing on the future for its patients

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Nov 2022 6:23 PM

We at First IVF are delighted to announce, that we are the first clinic in Ireland to use two of the most sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) software programmes which will aid us in enhanced embryo evaluation.

By using this Artificial Intelligence software, we will be able to significantly increase pregnancy rates - while simultaneously reducing the risks of miscarriage for all our patients having IVF. In these inflationary times, we are also delighted to provide this at no extra cost.

This screening tool represents an important first move away from costly invasive testing and to non-invasive screening technologies which are being made available to all patient undergoing IVF and ICSI treatment at First IVF.

This paradigm shift to non-invasive AI screening avoids the significant risks of an invasive PGT trophectoderm biopsy, as well as the significant costs of PGT-A (Preimplantation Genetic Testing).

By obtaining accurate, in-depth data combined with an artificial intelligence system, our embryologists are better equipped to analyse each embryo with the aim to identify and select the best embryo in terms of viability and implantation potential for transfer. With an increased probability of choosing the best embryo for transfer, the risk of complications and pregnancy loss may be lowered, providing an increased chance of successful treatment.

By utilising this new software, we at First IVF aim to give our patients the best possible outcomes while making these advances in technology accessible for all.

Contact our team to find out more about this software and how it can make your dreams come true by achieving a pregnancy in the shortest time possible. 

Check out First IVF's website by clicking here

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media