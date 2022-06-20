EXPLAINER: Do I need physio after a Total Knee Replacement? by Laois Physiotherapy Clinic

Total Knee Replacement - Do I need physio or will it come right itself over time?

Yes you need physio, it is very important to help restore knee bending, straightening and strength. We have seen people that have chosen to go without end up with a limp long term.

How do I get back to walking without a limp?

Key steps necessary

1. Pain Management – Taking the pain medication as prescribed in the first two weeks is very important. Icing 4 times per day for 15mins will help with the pain and swelling also.

2. Range of Motion – Within 4-6 weeks we want to get the knee to straighten fully and to bend to 90 degrees. If one has not achieved this within the above timeframe it becomes very difficult to achieve later on. Do not delay on getting started with exercises.

3. Functional Strength – This comes into play when your swelling has reduced and your ability to bend and straighten the knee has returned. Good strength will allow you climb a stairs effectively or help you get up and down from the floor.

4. Time and Patience: It is a big operation to get and your ability to do normal daily activities are significantly impacted in the first 6-8 weeks after the operation. Expect to be frustrated in the beginning but happy after a few months.

There is so much to a knee replacement and it should not be looked upon lightly before undertaking the operation.

You will hear of the person that was flying it in two weeks and of the person that never got any benefit from it.

The reality is it will be tough but successful if you follow the advice of your physio and you work hard on your exercises.

Laois physiotherapy is an innovative private practice delivering evidence-based treatment modalities in a friendly hands-on manner to ensure our clients achieve their goals.

We treat a variety of neuromuscular and sporting injuries, from lower back and neck pain to work-related injuries and Ergonomic Assessments. We also provide physiotherapist-led exercise classes or individual exercise classes.

Nursing home and home visits can be provided. Working at the clinic we have four Chartered Physiotherapists, John Sugrue, the founding member, Nicola Caldbeck, Conor Bolton and Laura Dunne

For more information and queries please visit our website www.laoisphysiotherapyclinic.ie

