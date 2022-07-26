Laois homeowners urged to improve home security after latest burglary figures released

There were 2,599 burglaries nationwide between January and March, according to new statistics released by the CSO, which is a 36% increase compared to the same months in 2021.

Following the release of the latest CSO Crime Statistics Report Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading provider of monitored alarm systems, said “the rate of burglaries across the country has increased by 3.6% compared to the previous three months - October, November and December 2021. The number of incidents is a reminder to all homeowners of the importance of vigilance and home security.”

Eoin Dunne said, “Even one burglary is one too many and while there has been a welcome fall in some regions of the country, there are areas which continue to see a rise. Across Laois there’s a 115% increase in burglary offences compared to the same months as 2021, which is the highest incident rate since 2018. As we thankfully now have the freedom to travel more, this has led to the rise in burglary rates again, so we need to be extra cautious and increase our home security protection measures.”

"We should all feel safe and secure in our homes but being the victim of a burglary undermines this and can be very upsetting. It is fantastic that everyone is back out enjoying themselves and as we are in the midst of summer, everyone deserves a carefree holiday. We want to remind all homeowners to take simple but necessary steps to help avoid the trauma of a burglary incident."

PhoneWatch recommends a series of security tips to homeowners to boost their home’s security:

Check windows and doors: Always ensure your front and back doors are locked and windows shut, even if you are only leaving your house for a short time. PhoneWatch analysis shows that 45% of burglars gain entry through the front or back doors, and yet a quarter of people still leave these unlocked.

Always ensure your front and back doors are locked and windows shut, even if you are only leaving your house for a short time. PhoneWatch analysis shows that 45% of burglars gain entry through the front or back doors, and yet a quarter of people still leave these unlocked. Leave a light on: The most common time for a burglary is between 5pm and 11pm. During this time you should make sure your home is well lit using our smart plugs if you are not going to be at home.

The most common time for a burglary is between 5pm and 11pm. During this time you should make sure your home is well lit using our smart plugs if you are not going to be at home. Turn on your alarm when at home: With half of all burglaries occurring while people are in their homes it is just as important to lock your doors while you are at home and turn on your alarm.

With half of all burglaries occurring while people are in their homes it is just as important to lock your doors while you are at home and turn on your alarm. Don’t share holiday updates: If you are going on holiday don’t post about it on social media until you are back.

If you are going on holiday don’t post about it on social media until you are back. Maintain your garden: If you have a lawn, cut it before you go on holiday so it looks freshly done as if you are home.

If you have a lawn, cut it before you go on holiday so it looks freshly done as if you are home. Don’t keep spare keys outside: instead ensure your neighbour has a spare set for emergencies, with our keytags your chosen family and neighbours can arm and disarm your alarm and you can view activity through our app.

instead ensure your neighbour has a spare set for emergencies, with our keytags your chosen family and neighbours can arm and disarm your alarm and you can view activity through our app. Get an alarm and use it: Fitting and maintaining a monitored alarm system is an excellent way to protect your home, it acts as a strong deterrent to would-be burglars and provides the peace of mind of knowing that your home is being protected 24 hours a day.

PhoneWatch recently launched Ireland’s only all-inclusive home safety system that gives you more control over protecting you and your family. For more information, visit www.phonewatch.ie

*Sponsored Content