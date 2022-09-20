McElwee Pharmacy - Our local pharmacy on World Pharmacist Day!

In celebrating World Pharmacist Day we approached our local McElwee totalhealth Pharmacies to gain a deeper insight and understanding of what services their Pharmacists and team behind the counter have to offer.

Peter McElwee, who is Managing Director of McElwee totalhealth Pharmacies, Connolly Street (057 86 2 4255), says: “With an in-depth knowledge of our patients, and an approach that makes us accessible and available more than any other healthcare professionals, pharmacists and their healthcare teams are at the forefront of healthcare today.

"We have adapted our business over the years in so many ways to allow for this, comfortable environments and friendly faces. But above all, we are trained healthcare professionals with a natural ability to either potentially solve a medical problem or indeed refer onwards if needs be.

"We don’t take this responsibility lightly. Pharmacies are busy environments but with many additional services such as vaccinations, patient monitoring and so on, they are welcome places to visit. That’s what we continue to aspire to.”

Marta Majer is a Pharmacist at McElwee totalhealth Pharmacy in O’Connell Square, Mountmellick, and she explains that: "When I joined McElwee's Pharmacy a few months ago, I was amazed by the special bond between the Pharmacy and a local community I could witness here. After working for more than a decade in family pharmacies in Ireland and abroad, in McElwee's I can finally feel that the patient, not the profit, is at the centre of our work.

"Providing the highest possible counselling service, blister packing free of charge for those, who need a bit of help with managing their meds, delivery service for those, who cannot collect them by themselves and vaccination, even in the patient's home just to mention a few. McElwee's Pharmacy gives me the opportunity to focus on top class pharmaceutical care and I wholeheartedly believe that our Patients feel it and appreciate it.”

Liam Dunne - A Pharmacist at McElwee totalhealth Pharmacy, Cedar Clinic (057 86 2 1110), Mountmellick, remarks: “Pharmacists and their teams are probably the most accessible healthcare professionals for patients as you don't need an appointment to call in and speak to us.

"On a day-to-day basis, we provide information/advice on a wide range of medical queries that people may have. Our daily role is to ensure the safe and effective use of medications, including those we recommend and those prescribed by other healthcare professionals.

"In McElwee's when it comes to your health, all questions are worth asking so call into one of our branches and we'll do our best to help!”

Dermot Donaghy, who is a Supervising Pharmacist at McElwee totalhealth Pharmacy, Connolly Street, Mountmellick, states: “At McElwee totalhealth Pharmacy, we pride ourselves on being trusted members of the community by giving clear, high-quality advice on medication and healthcare in a naturally caring and approachable manner.

Such is the fast pace of today’s world, a pharmacist must also continue to change to meet the diverse needs and expectations of patients and service users. Lifelong learning and professional development ensures that we’re up to date on our knowledge of medication. From chronic disease management to health screenings and vaccinations, we must be alive to scientific advancement while maintaining a grounded connection with the community we serve.”

Paula Murphy is Supervising Pharmacist at McElwee totalhealth Pharmacy, Cedar Clinic and she explains that: "Our pharmacists and staff are in the gifted position of being one of the most approachable and accessible side-arms of our health service.

"In my personal years of experience, our teams have worked on evolving very special and unique relationships with our patients, a privilege I feel fortunate to have. We are skilled and qualified at providing insight and guidance around our patient's medical needs.

"In addition, we are there to just reassure or provide a friendly listening ear. We look forward to working closely with our communities for many years to come and expanding our services and offerings."

Address

The Square, McElwee Pharmacy, O'Connell Square, Mountmellick, Co Laois (057 862 4255)

The Cedar Clinic, Mountmellick Rd, Maryborough, Portlaoise, Co. Laois (057 866 6826)

Davitt Shopping Centre, Connolly Street, Mountmellick, County Laois (057 862 4289)

Website: https://www.mcelweepharmacy.ie/

*SPONSORED CONTENT