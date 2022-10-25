Search

02 Nov 2022

Special offers in-store & online today at Expert Laois in celebration of their 10th Anniversary

25 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

Come to Expert Laois for all your electrical goods based in Kea-Lew Business & Retail Park, Mountrath Rd, Knockmay, Portlaoise, Co Laois, R32 K7TX. Celebrating their 10th Anniversary in business.

Expert Laois are running special offers online and in store which include home appliances, small appliances, floor care, technology, TV & audio. Just a glimpse of the special offers we have running below:

                                        i                                           

Expert Laois specialise in multi-unit fit out’s of residential and commercial developments.

We have a proven track record in delivering a complete service for apartment fit out and multi-unit developments, from supply only to supply & installation, providing our clients with a turnkey solution tailored to their requirements.

There are 3 stages to our Apartment Fitouts:

1. Consultation: Every client’s requirements are individual to each project.

2. Quotation: We will get our client the best price available for their project.

3. Delivery and Installation: We offer a full installation service for the products we supply.

Get in touch with us for any queries. Contact details below:

Expert Laois

Call: 057 8660601

Email: sales@expertlaois.ie

Website: expertlaois.ie

Address: Kea-Lew Business & Retail Park, Mountrath Rd, Knockmay, Portlaoise, Co Laois, R32 K7TX.

