TJ Doheny is our Sports Star of the Month for December

The results are in for our Sports Star of the Month poll for December, and Portlaoise boxer TJ Doheny is the clear winner.

TJ edged out Cheryl Nolan from St Abban's for the award, having been nominated for his display against Mike Tawatchai in December. TJ defeated the Thai boxer in Bangkok to secure himself a shot at the World Super Bantamweight title in 2018, with details of that bout due to be announced at some stage this year.

Well done to TJ, and commiserations to our other three nominees, Cheryl Nolan, Harry Lupton and Emma Lawlor.