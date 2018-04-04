Well wishes flood in for Laois GAA player Daniel O’Reilly after Carlow assault

Well wishes have flooded in for Laois GAA player Daniel O'Reilly from Graiguecullen who remains in a serious condition in hospital after an assault on Sunday night.

The player in his 20's, identified as Daniel O'Reilly sustained serious head injuries during an altercation in Carlow over the Easter weekend.

READ MORE - Laois GAA player in a 'serious' condition after Carlow assault identified.

He was a member of the Laois panel which won the Division 4 League final in Croke Park on Easter Saturday and went on as the first sub during the match.

Daniel's club, Graiguecullen GAA, led the well wishes online on Tuesday afternoon.

"Dear Friends & Family of Graiguecullen GAA. As a club we are heartbroken and devastated with the news we received yesterday. Our thoughts and love are solely with Daniel and all his family right now.

"The matter is under investigation so please respect the authorities.

"Direct your thoughts and comments offline rather than online of love and support for Daniel, Jade and all the O'Reilly family as we all unite together as one family now in support. We love you Dicey."

A garda investigation is ongoing and two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The moving message from his own club reached thousands of people online and comments flooded in from locals.

"An admirable post - great respect and support. Here’s hoping Daniel has a speedy recovery and gets back on the field to a long successful career!" said Cian Clancy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Please god you will have a speedy recovery. The whole of Graigue is praying for you. x" said Ber Nolan.

"Dreadful thing to happen to anyone especially an amazing young man like Daniel xx I wish and pray for a speedy recovery for you x" said Linda Leigh Haughney.

Neighbouring club, Killeshin GAA, also wished Daniel a speedy recovery.

Laois County Board Chairperson Peter O'Neill has extended his support to Daniel and his family on behalf of the GAA community in Laois.

"We wish him the very best, we are thinking of him and his family at this time. Laois GAA will give any assistance needed to himself and his club, Graiguecullen," he said.

Clonaslee St. Manmans GAA club have wished Daniel well too.

"Thoughts and sincere prayers for the Health and full recovery of Laois Footballer Daniel O’ Reilly who suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Carlow on Sunday night. Daniel who is only in his early 20s, suffered multiple fractures to his skull. Fingers crossed he makes a full recovery."

SEE ALSO - Portlaoise in mourning at the death of Cllr Jerry Lodge.

Laois Fianna Fáil pay tribute to late Jerry Lodge.