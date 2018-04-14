Leinster Express owner's horse pipped at the post in the Grand National

The owner of The Leinster Express came within millimetres of winning this year's Grand National but his horse was pipped at the post in one of the most dramatic finishes to the most famous horse races in the world.

Tiger Roll, owned by Michael O'Leary, won the race after a photo finish edging out Malcolm Denmark's Pleasant Company.

Pleasant Company, with Kilkenny jockey David Mullins on board, had headed the race for most of the four plus miles but over the last fence, Tiger Roll took the lead and pulled away at the elbow.

With the race seemingly wrapped up, Pleasant Company made a remarkable comeback as the leader tired but the finish line came one stride too soon as Tiger Roll held on for the win. There was a tense pause as the judges looked at the photo before eventually giving the win to Tiger Roll.

Pleasant Company has won five of his 18 previous starts and he came within the shortest of distance of winning the biggest one of them all.