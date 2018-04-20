Winners announced in our competition for Leinster v Scarlets tickets
The winners of our tickets to Leinster v Scarlets have been announced.
After another huge response to our latest rugby competition, we can confirm our two lucky winners who will be heading to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.
The two winners of two tickets each are Pamela Holmes and Ryan O'Neill, who both got our questions right, with Toulon claiming the first staging of the Champions Cup.
Thanks to everyone who entered, and keep an eye out for more competitions on our website in the future.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on