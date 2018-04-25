Punchestown results: Day 1 racing results, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Results from Tuesday's racing at Punchestown

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Punchestown results: Day 1 racing results, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Douvan goes in the Boylesports Champion Chase at 5.30pm

Punchestown Racing Results, Day 1: Tuesday, April 24, 2018

3.40pm: Kildare Hunt Club Fr Sean Breen Memorial Chase For The Ladies Perpetual Cup 

1: Just Wait and See 16/1  2: Blue Templar (7/4 Favourite)  3: Festival Opera (8/1).  All 12 ran


4.20pm: Herald Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) 

1: Draconien (25/1) 2: Vision Des Flos (11/1) 3: Mengli Khan (11/2 2ndFav). Favourite: Getabird (11/10) 7th. All 10 ran.

4.55pm: Killashee Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) 

1: True Self (12/1). 2: Joey Sasa (14/1). 3: Like That (25/1). 4: Low Sun (9/1).  24 ran. 4 non-runners: Housesofparliament, Tara Dylan, Chesterfield King, Pete So High

5.30pm: Boylesports Champion Chase (Grade 1) 

1: Un De Sceaux (9/2).  2: Douvan (4/5 Favourite). 3: A Toi Phil (33/1).  9 ran. 1 non-runner: Special Tiara.

6.05pm: Goffs Land Rover Bumper Punchestown

1: Commander of Fleet (5/1).  2: Column of Fire (12/1).  3: Santana Plessis (20/1). 4 Design Matters (12/1). 16 ran. 1 non-runner: Ferocious.

- A 1-2-3 for Gordon Elliott!

6.40pm: Growise Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) 

1: The Storyteller (16/1). 2: Monbeg Notorious (33/1). 3: Jury Duty (16/1). All 11 ran.

An absolutely crazy finish to this race...watch it for yourself

7.15pm: Dooley Insurances Flat Race 

1: Kalum River (16/1). 2: Barrington Court (8/1). 3: Sams Profile (14/1).