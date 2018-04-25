Punchestown results: Day 1 racing results, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Punchestown Racing Results, Day 1: Tuesday, April 24, 2018

3.40pm: Kildare Hunt Club Fr Sean Breen Memorial Chase For The Ladies Perpetual Cup

1: Just Wait and See 16/1 2: Blue Templar (7/4 Favourite) 3: Festival Opera (8/1). All 12 ran



4.20pm: Herald Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)



1: Draconien (25/1) 2: Vision Des Flos (11/1) 3: Mengli Khan (11/2 2ndFav). Favourite: Getabird (11/10) 7th. All 10 ran.

A thrilling finish to the Champion Novice Hurdle at the #PunchestownFestival https://t.co/if3PzbykLZ pic.twitter.com/i0fQt5CMqH — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 24, 2018

4.55pm: Killashee Handicap Hurdle (Grade B)

1: True Self (12/1). 2: Joey Sasa (14/1). 3: Like That (25/1). 4: Low Sun (9/1). 24 ran. 4 non-runners: Housesofparliament, Tara Dylan, Chesterfield King, Pete So High

Another winner for Willie Mullins in the Killashee Handicap Hurdle pic.twitter.com/9Y1BwXEOa1 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 24, 2018

5.30pm: Boylesports Champion Chase (Grade 1)

1: Un De Sceaux (9/2). 2: Douvan (4/5 Favourite). 3: A Toi Phil (33/1). 9 ran. 1 non-runner: Special Tiara.

Un De Sceaux makes all and holds off stablemate Douvan to win the Grade One Champion's Chase #PunchestownFestival https://t.co/3qP47H9Tlr pic.twitter.com/XQsOkkI6E7 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 24, 2018

6.05pm: Goffs Land Rover Bumper Punchestown



1: Commander of Fleet (5/1). 2: Column of Fire (12/1). 3: Santana Plessis (20/1). 4 Design Matters (12/1). 16 ran. 1 non-runner: Ferocious.

- A 1-2-3 for Gordon Elliott!

6.40pm: Growise Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1)

1: The Storyteller (16/1). 2: Monbeg Notorious (33/1). 3: Jury Duty (16/1). All 11 ran.

An absolutely crazy finish to this race...watch it for yourself

Drama doesn't quite cover this - The Storyteller somehow comes out on top in the Grade 1 Growise Champion Novice Chase. Absolutely unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/Ga6BwfYRad — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 24, 2018

That win for The Storyteller 16/1 increases Gordon Elliott's lead over Willie Mullins back to over €400k #PunchestownFestival https://t.co/3qP47H9Tlr pic.twitter.com/iDM7dDcs0E — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 24, 2018

7.15pm: Dooley Insurances Flat Race

1: Kalum River (16/1). 2: Barrington Court (8/1). 3: Sams Profile (14/1).