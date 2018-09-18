Change of time for TJ Doheny homecoming this Friday in Portlaoise

There has been a change of time for this Friday's homecoming to celebrate Portlaoise's IBF Super Bantamweight World Champion TJ Doheny.

The festivities will now start at 5.30pm, having previously been slated to start at 6.30pm. It will begin with TJ being paraded up Main St in an open-top car, before he makes his way around to the Civic Plaza outside the county council offices.

The event, organised by Portlaoise Boxing Club in conjuction with Laois County Council, will also involve live music at the Plaza, and a big screen will be set up to show footage of his famous win over Ryosuke Iwasa.

A civic reception will then be held for TJ that evening in the council chambers.