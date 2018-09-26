Portlaoise Ladies’ Hockey kick off new season with jersey sponsorship draw

Portlaoise Ladies’ Hockey Club recently kicked off the 2018/2019 season.

This season, the club are competing in Division 9 of the Leinster Ladies’ League having achieved promotion from Division 10 by topping the table last year.

They won the division with two matches to spare. Portlaoise Ladies’ Hockey Club joined Leinster Hockey Association from South-East Hockey Association in the 2014/2015 season and have achieved promotion every year since then, moving from Division 13 to Division 9.

The club is fundraising to support the day-to-day costs of the club, in particular, the cost of renting pitches for training and for matches due to the lack of suitable Astro-turf pitches available to the club in the locality. In addition, the fundraising will support the costs of new gear, umpiring and coaching.

The club is running a Jersey Sponsorship Draw where local businesses can support the club and the team by buying raffle tickets (cost €50 per ticket).

Each raffle ticket will be entered into an official draw and the name of the winning business will be displayed on the club’s new set of match jerseys.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available, therefore providing an unmissable opportunity for local businesses to support the club and to be in with a chance to gain advertising at hockey matches throughout Leinster as the ladies take on the new division. For further information please contact the club on 087 1386246.

The club welcomes all new players and any players with previous experience to join us for training in Abbeyleix on Tuesday nights. For more information, call us on the above number or contact the club on Facebook.