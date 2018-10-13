September Sports Star of the Month award winner confirmed

After another hotly contested vote, the results are in for our Sports Star of the Month poll for September, in association with Downey's Auto Stop.

We had ten nominees in total across seven categories, but with the finally tallies in it is O'Moore's Camogie star Mary Keating who is our Sports Star of the Month for September.

Mary was nominated after a stellar display in the county final, as she scored 1-7 to help her side to a hard-fought win over reigning champions Camross.

Well done to Mary, and commiserations to our other nominees, and thank once again to our sponsors, Downey's Auto Stop.