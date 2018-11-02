Laois hurling captain Ross King awarded McDonagh Champion 15 GAA award

The GAA and the GPA have announced the list of players who are being honoured for their outstanding performances in the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Hurling Championships in 2018.

These Champion 15 selections will see the winners receive their prizes as part of the PwC All-Stars event in Dublin’s Convention Centre this Friday evening.

There are six counties represented on the McDonagh Cup selection with champions Carlow dominating with six players honoured, Laois's Ross King and beaten finalists Westmeath represented by five players in what is the inaugural year of the Joe McDonagh Cup Champion 15.

Laois captain and Rathdowney-Errill player Ross King has faced thousands of euro of dental work recently following an injury he received in the county final.

Ross King strikes for Laois against Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup - Round 1 at O'Moore Park.

Picture: Alf Harvey.

Carlow’s James Doyle is selected again this year having also been chosen on a Champion 15 as one of the outstanding players in 2017.

There are eight counties represented on the Christy Ring Champion 15 with Kildare taking four places after the success of the Lilywhites in the competition last summer.

The Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Champion 15 is also evenly spread across 11 different counties. Lancashire’s Ronan Crowley is honoured for the second year in a row and comes after he landed 1-9 in their final defeat against a Sligo side who have James Weir and Gary Cadden in the team.

Uachtarán CLG John Horan congratulated the winners and said: “We play a team game but we have always been moved by the exceptional performances that have stood out and contributed to the rich culture of Laochra Gael that we celebrate on an occasion such as this.

“The McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups are dedicated to GAA legends; people who are synonymous with hurling, with its greatness and in their dedication to it. I congratulate the Champion 15 selections that have been made. They are all worthy of the prestigious honour that has been bestowed upon them and it’s a great occasion for them, their families and the clubs who helped produce them.”

Paul Flynn, CEO of the GPA said: “Congratulations to all those who received a hurling All Star Award this year. I would like to commend each and every player for their hard work and commitment throughout the 2018 season and throughout their careers. This award truly is one of the most coveted in GAA. Each winner, along with their teammates, have contributed to a thrilling championship. Well done to everyone involved.”

The three Champion 15 selections are listed below.

Joe McDonagh Champion 15

Carlow - Edward Byrne

Carlow - Brian Tracey

Carlow - James Doyle

Carlow - Chris Nolan

Carlow - David English

Carlow - Paul Doyle

Westmeath - Derek McNicholas

Westmeath - Allan Devine

Westmeath - Paul Greville

Westmeath - Patrick Carroll

Westmeath - Eoin Price

Kerry - Sean Weir

Laois - Ross King

Antrim - Neil McManus

Meath - Joey Keena

Christy Ring Champion 15

Kildare - Paddy McKenna

Kildare - Eanna O'Neill

Kildare - Mark Moloney

Kildare - Jack Sheridan

London - Brian Regan

London - Denis O'Regan

London - Aaron Sheehan

Wicklow - John Henderson

Wicklow - Warren Kavanagh

Derry - Cian Waldron

Derry - Cormac O'Doherty

Down - Dáithí Sands

Armagh - Stephen Renaghan

Roscommon - Naos Connaughton

Mayo - David Kenny

Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Champion 15

Nickey Rackard Donegal - Declan Coulter

Nickey Rackard Donegal - Stephen Gillespie

Nickey Rackard Warwickshire - Shane Caulfield

Nickey Rackard Warwickshire - Niall McKenna

Nickey Rackard Tyrone - Dermot Begley

Nickey Rackard Monaghan - Kevin Crawley

Nickey Rackard Louth - Stephen Kettle

Nickey Rackard Longford - John Casey

Nickey Rackard Leitrim - Declan Molloy

Lory Meagher Sligo - James Weir

Lory Meagher Sligo - Gary Cadden

Lory Meagher Lancashire - Ronan Crowley

Lory Meagher Lancashire - Edmond Kenny

Lory Meagher Fermanagh - Ryan Bogue

Lory Meagher Cavan - Kevin Connelly