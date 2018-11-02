Laois hurling captain Ross King awarded McDonagh Champion 15 GAA award
Ross King strikes for Laois against Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup - Round 1 at O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey.
The GAA and the GPA have announced the list of players who are being honoured for their outstanding performances in the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Hurling Championships in 2018.
These Champion 15 selections will see the winners receive their prizes as part of the PwC All-Stars event in Dublin’s Convention Centre this Friday evening.
There are six counties represented on the McDonagh Cup selection with champions Carlow dominating with six players honoured, Laois's Ross King and beaten finalists Westmeath represented by five players in what is the inaugural year of the Joe McDonagh Cup Champion 15.
Laois captain and Rathdowney-Errill player Ross King has faced thousands of euro of dental work recently following an injury he received in the county final.
Carlow’s James Doyle is selected again this year having also been chosen on a Champion 15 as one of the outstanding players in 2017.
There are eight counties represented on the Christy Ring Champion 15 with Kildare taking four places after the success of the Lilywhites in the competition last summer.
The Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Champion 15 is also evenly spread across 11 different counties. Lancashire’s Ronan Crowley is honoured for the second year in a row and comes after he landed 1-9 in their final defeat against a Sligo side who have James Weir and Gary Cadden in the team.
Uachtarán CLG John Horan congratulated the winners and said: “We play a team game but we have always been moved by the exceptional performances that have stood out and contributed to the rich culture of Laochra Gael that we celebrate on an occasion such as this.
“The McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups are dedicated to GAA legends; people who are synonymous with hurling, with its greatness and in their dedication to it. I congratulate the Champion 15 selections that have been made. They are all worthy of the prestigious honour that has been bestowed upon them and it’s a great occasion for them, their families and the clubs who helped produce them.”
Paul Flynn, CEO of the GPA said: “Congratulations to all those who received a hurling All Star Award this year. I would like to commend each and every player for their hard work and commitment throughout the 2018 season and throughout their careers. This award truly is one of the most coveted in GAA. Each winner, along with their teammates, have contributed to a thrilling championship. Well done to everyone involved.”
The three Champion 15 selections are listed below.
Joe McDonagh Champion 15
Carlow - Edward Byrne
Carlow - Brian Tracey
Carlow - James Doyle
Carlow - Chris Nolan
Carlow - David English
Carlow - Paul Doyle
Westmeath - Derek McNicholas
Westmeath - Allan Devine
Westmeath - Paul Greville
Westmeath - Patrick Carroll
Westmeath - Eoin Price
Kerry - Sean Weir
Laois - Ross King
Antrim - Neil McManus
Meath - Joey Keena
Christy Ring Champion 15
Kildare - Paddy McKenna
Kildare - Eanna O'Neill
Kildare - Mark Moloney
Kildare - Jack Sheridan
London - Brian Regan
London - Denis O'Regan
London - Aaron Sheehan
Wicklow - John Henderson
Wicklow - Warren Kavanagh
Derry - Cian Waldron
Derry - Cormac O'Doherty
Down - Dáithí Sands
Armagh - Stephen Renaghan
Roscommon - Naos Connaughton
Mayo - David Kenny
Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Champion 15
Nickey Rackard Donegal - Declan Coulter
Nickey Rackard Donegal - Stephen Gillespie
Nickey Rackard Warwickshire - Shane Caulfield
Nickey Rackard Warwickshire - Niall McKenna
Nickey Rackard Tyrone - Dermot Begley
Nickey Rackard Monaghan - Kevin Crawley
Nickey Rackard Louth - Stephen Kettle
Nickey Rackard Longford - John Casey
Nickey Rackard Leitrim - Declan Molloy
Lory Meagher Sligo - James Weir
Lory Meagher Sligo - Gary Cadden
Lory Meagher Lancashire - Ronan Crowley
Lory Meagher Lancashire - Edmond Kenny
Lory Meagher Fermanagh - Ryan Bogue
Lory Meagher Cavan - Kevin Connelly
