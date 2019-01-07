Doheny signs with Matchroom Boxing and announces first title defence

Portlaoise boxer TJ Doheny announced some major news this evening, as he confirmed he has signed with Matchroom Boxing, and will defend his world title next weekend.

Doheny has paired with the company fronted by Eddie Hearn, and will fight on the Matchroom-DAZN bill at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday January 18.

The Laois man will be stepping into the ring for the first time since his sensational win over Ryosuke Iwasa in Tokyo last August. No opponent has been confirmed for Doheny as of yet, with confirmation expected soon.

Doheny spent the Christmas period training in Boston, where he now works with coach Hector Bermudez, having initially turned professional in Australia.