Portlaoise Panthers girls cruise past Carlow B.C. in dominant win

Girls U-14 Kilkenny and South East League

Portlaoise Panthers 48

Carlow B.C. 19

Portlaoise Panthers continued their quest for the U-14 Kilkenny League and now are just one victory away from clinching the cup. This match turned out to be a comfortable win against Carlow with a determined, energetic display from Dorothy Quigley’s superstars.

The Panthers girls dominated the game from the first quarter with Clodagh Power putting the first score on the scoreboard followed by Leah Houlihan Stanley and Ella McNulty. The quarter continued with superb set play from Mairead Foyle and Shannon Quigley which made life difficult for Carlow team.



Carlow came more into the second quarter but excellent defending by Ciara Kennedy ensured Panthers stayed on top while on the other end of the court Stephanie Abrama racked up an impressive eight points. Teagan O’Reilly scored an outrageous long basket after a lovely offence set up by Ella Hanamy & Hazel Dalton just before half-time.

Panthers continued their excellent work-rate throughout the third quarter with superb defending from Clodagh Power and Leah Houlihan Stanley keeping Carlow out of the game. The impressive Shannon Quigley set up offences which enabled Clodagh power to net six points. While Ella McNulty & Mairead Foyle sank a basket each to extend the gap further.



It was the fourth quarter that the Panthers dominated with scores from the impressive Stephanie Abrama, Ella Hanamy & Teagan O'Reilly with strong pressing play from Hazel Dalton and Ciara Kennedy ensured Panthers ran down the clock as comfortable winners.



PORTLAOISE TEAM:

Clodagh Power, Sadhbh Bergin, Shannon Quigley, Ella Hanamy, Stephanie Abrama, Teagan O Reilly, Leah Houlihan Stanley, Aoibheann Dalton, Ella McNulty, Hazel Dalton, Mairead Foyle, Ciara Kennedy, Rachel Byrne, Niamh Murphy. Coaches Dorothy Quigley, Ruth Hanamy.