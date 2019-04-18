Ossory Cycling Club's Rás an Laois set for Easter Sunday

Ossory Cycling Club are holding their annual 'Rás an Laois' event this Easter Sunday, 21st April, starting at St Fergal's College, Rathdowney.

Ideal weather is forecasted for this weekend with the sun set to be out in force, just in time for Rás an Laois.

The twenty-seven kilometer lap course is the same route as last year's event, and a good turnout is expected on the day. It's known as a not-too-tasking course, but it's not pan flat either.

Registration opens at 9am on the morning, with the first race due off at 11am.

Online registration is now closed, but the Club will be taking entries on the morning for what looks set to be an enjoyable day out.