Tickets selling fast as Laois rallies behind Croke Park hurling clash with Tipperary

Much like the quick turnaround after the Joe McDonagh cup win, Laois hurlers haven't long before their next big battle with Tipperary in the Senior Hurling Championship.

The buzz of Sunday's win is still ringing across the county blending in nicely with the momentum building for the All Ireland Quarter final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Dedicated Laois supporters queued for over an hour at Laois GAA offices in Portlaoise on Monday to secure their tickets and there was huge demand again on Tuesday as the county rallies behind the hurlers.

Laois GAA sent out an update to say there are limited tickets left of their allocation. They asked people to go to the office in person for tickets as the phone lines were 'extremely busy'.

Tickets are still available online through the GAA website but the website crashed for a time on Monday with so many people looking for tickets to upcoming matches.

GET TICKETS ONLINE HERE.

Laois GAA shared the following update on Tuesday morning:

"A quick update on the current position in relation to ticket availability for Sunday's game with Tipperary. Hogan Stand Lower: Only remaining tickets are section 334 (limited) and section 335. Cusack Stand Lower: Limited tickets in section 302 (family section)

"Ticket Information: Tickets are available for sale ex Laois GAA Office in LOETB CoE from Monday to Friday (9:3Opm to 5:00pm) Prices as follows: Hogan Stand (No Concession) - €40 Cusack Stand - €40 Family Tickets- Cusack and Davin Stands

Adults - €40 Juveniles - €5 Terrace - €30 Student/OAP €10 rebate on full price Cusack/Davin stand tickets via block D Cusack with Valid ID."

"Club Packages Available- Deadline 5pm Tuesday 9th July. Forms will be live on from Monday https://www.gaa.ie/tickets/club offers Club Offers - gaa.ie www.gaa.ie The GAA Group Pass Available to all GAA clubs for all Croke Park fixtures (bar the All-Ireland Finals) and selected GAA Championship fixtures. - €5 per juvenile (16 or under), - 1 adult free for every 10 juveniles, - Additional adults at stand face value, - Seats in Davin Stand."

As tickets are secured, Laois people are already getting themselves organised for travelling to Croker on Sunday.

There is no messing around as some trains have already sold out. Some tickets for the Portlaoise to Heuston station at 11:45 am and 1:45 pm trains on Sunday have sold out with limited tickets left.

It's a GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final double header in Croke Park on Sunday with Kilkenny v Cork at 2.00 pm followed by Laois v Tipperary at 4 pm.

It's time to get the flags and bunting out for all the Tipp fans that will be passing through Laois on their way to Croker!

PICTURES: Epic action shots of historic Laois and Dublin hurling clash in O'Moore Park

WATCH Laois GAA hurlers and fans celebrate on the field after beating Dublin

WATCH: Buff Egan analyses the Laois hurlers 'incredible' victory over Dublin