Paddy Power stumps up €10 bets in humble pie to apology to Laois GAA fans

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has apologised to Laois GAA supporters after jumping the gun last week ahead of the hurler's win over Dublin completely writing the midlands side off.

The betting firm caused outrage among Laois fans in advance of the county’s win against odds on favourites Dublin at O’Moore Park last Sunday.

Believers in Eddie Brennan’s capabilities took to social media ahead of the match to brand the company ‘disrespectful’ after they priced up Tipp V Dublin to meet in this weekend’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-final – ignoring the possibility that Laois could feature.

When they beat Dublin 1-22 to 0-23, fans took their opportunity to stick it to Paddy Power.

“We’re happy to pay the price for underestimating Eddie Brennan’s boys so we are giving a free €10 bet to our online customers who were brave enough to back them last weekend,” a spokesperson for Paddy Power said.

“Given that there’s a 98.9% probability that Tipp will beat them in Croke Park this Sunday, I wouldn’t back them with someone else’s money – so we decided to give loyal Laois fans that option,” they added.

Paddy Power has Laois at 20/1 on to win this weekend.

Boylesports, another betting has more faith in Laois to win going into Sunday's game at 14/1 to win but Tipp are almost unbackable at 1/80. The draw is 25/1 in Boylesports.

