Laois GAA fans cheeky road signs loud and proud in Tipperary and Cork paths to Croke Park #Laois4Liam

Road-side signs shouting loud and proud for the Laois hurlers have popped up in a strategic location ahead of the Croke Park clash on Sunday.

The hype for Laois ahead of the All Ireland Quarter Final battle against neighbouring Tipperary is building across the county and some cheeky Laois fans are showing their support where it matters.

Two big road-side signs have gone up on the M8 northbound lane near Rathdowney in Laois, right on Tipperary's path to Croker. They're sure to wind up a few Cork fans who'll also be travelling up to road to face Kilkenny in the other quarter-finanl on Sunday.

Laois local Eamon Donovan took to Facebook to share the signs!

"Some expert trolling on the M8 Northbound lane near Rathdowney, Co. Laois. Note that Laois hurlers defeated Dublin last week and face Tipperary (the home of hurling) in Croke Park on Sunday. Tipp are odds-on favourites."

