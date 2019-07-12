GAA

LAOIS V TIPP: Twitter banter builds up to Croke Park All Ireland hurling quarter-final

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

Twitter is buzzing with support, reaction and analysis of the Laois senior hurler's date with Tipperary in the All Ireland quarter-final this weekend.

We have #Laois4Liam and #LaoisHomeofHurling signs put up on the roadsides, we have had supporters songs and some great tweets from people getting behind Eddie Brennan's team.

Here are some of the top tweets reacting to the sensational Laois hurling journey so far and looking forward to Croker on Sunday. 