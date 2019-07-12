LAOIS V TIPP: Twitter banter builds up to Croke Park All Ireland hurling quarter-final

Twitter is buzzing with support, reaction and analysis of the Laois senior hurler's date with Tipperary in the All Ireland quarter-final this weekend.

We have #Laois4Liam and #LaoisHomeofHurling signs put up on the roadsides, we have had supporters songs and some great tweets from people getting behind Eddie Brennan's team.

Here are some of the top tweets reacting to the sensational Laois hurling journey so far and looking forward to Croker on Sunday.

I love the fact that the Laois hurlers were given the opportunity to enjoy winning the Joe McDonagh Cup and Dublin game. Isn’t that what sport is all about? If you don’t celebrate winning what’s the point in playing! — Brian Carroll (@BrianCarroll13) July 8, 2019

DELETE DELETE DELETE pic.twitter.com/F4WlvZ8F6B — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) July 7, 2019

It was a delight & privilege to queue for an hour & a half for this beaut this morning in @CLGLaois offices. Judging by the queue there’ll be one hell of a Laois crowd in @CrokePark on Sunday #I’veGotAGoldenTicket #LaoisvTipp #LaoisAbú pic.twitter.com/GzYewWgvw0 — Talitha Horan (@talsara) July 8, 2019

Very proud of Cha, squad and complete management team this morning. Well done all and roll on Sunday. #laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/qhWkYYfBJJ — Ballinakill GAA (@Ballinakill_GAA) July 8, 2019

It's just shows you what a good manager can do . Look at laois this time last year. It makes you wonder how some managers get county jobs. Roll on Tipp next week . Just keep believing lads . LAOIS ABU — Niall Jones (@NiallJo59914967) July 9, 2019

13 months ago, Laois were battling relegation to the Christy Ring. Today Joe Phelan photographed by sportsfile holding the Liam McCarthy ahead of facing Tipperary at Croke Park pic.twitter.com/ozwHX4ZonF — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) July 9, 2019

Between all the festivals, concerts nights out and Laois deciding to be on the up, my bank account is really having a hard hard summer — Nathan Adekoya (@nathanxadekoya) July 9, 2019

Laois are on the up..on the up..laois ate on the up.. nah na na na na na naa naa naah — John J Bourke (@bourkej6) July 9, 2019

Definitely the best headline I’ve seen so far on Laois hurling win From today’s Herald: pic.twitter.com/PX44Tb0D8A — Pauric Lodge (@pauriclodge) July 9, 2019

Just after hearing cheddar plunkett interview with colm parkinson hope laois county board were listening and use this opportunity to make laois hurling stronger — Eoin Delaney (@EoinDelaney10) July 10, 2019

As the Senior Hurlers continue to prepare for their game against @TipperaryGAA they welcomed Guest of Honor Aileen Kavanagh to their training last night. Aileen won’t be traveling Sunday so she came in to wish them luck where they presented her with a team jersey and some flags. pic.twitter.com/aQHamFomAE — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 10, 2019

In what is almost definitely a first I'm spending my spare time organising a (bandwagon) bus from deep in Laois football country to go see the hurlers in Croker on Sunday. Truly we live in strange times. — Peter Farrell (@PeterFarr_) July 10, 2019

I like this from Ross King of Laois! pic.twitter.com/nDV63BNwy3 — Rory Jacob (@RoryJacob) July 10, 2019

can't believe laois just invented hurling — Eamon (@eamon_dunne_mua) July 10, 2019

Some expert trolling on the M8 Northbound lane near Rathdowney, Co. Laois. Note that Laois hurlers defeated Dublin last week and face Tipperary (the home of hurling) in Croke Park on Sunday. Tipp are odds-on favourites. pic.twitter.com/oDzGtK8bm1 — Eamon Donovan (@eamondonovan) July 11, 2019

Listening to the Laois edition of the @The_GAAHour by the pool drinking a strawberry daiquiri. Home just in time for Croke Park Sunday. Happy days@Woolberto pic.twitter.com/pgrFZf5PCs — Alan Holohan (@AlanHooly) July 11, 2019

Not that anyone needed reminding we are all looking forward to Sunday. #laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/ykb7VNoTte — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 11, 2019

‘Thou shalt not pass’

Final of 1949 All Ireland SHC

Tipperary v Laois pic.twitter.com/izaLUy2hEz — GAA Nostalgia (@gaanostalgia) July 11, 2019

1985 Hurling All Star

Pat Critchley - Laois Midfield pic.twitter.com/vmEIToUV91 — GAA Nostalgia (@gaanostalgia) July 11, 2019

Still find it unbelievable that @MATTHARDYBRAND acknowledged @buff_egan and the Laois hurling team. What a time to be alive #wonderful — Stevie Corvan (@OfficialStevieC) July 11, 2019

That was incredible. It was NO fluke. A brilliant performance from Laois. I jumped the fence in Navan in '92 as a 14 year old and the only other time was today.

Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) July 7, 2019

Can you imagine laois bet Tipperary tho — (@allysunt15) July 12, 2019